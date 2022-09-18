Hochul signs loan forgiveness bill

Gov. Kathy Hochul. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Post/TNS

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation Thursday to expand and simplify access to the federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program statewide. The new legislation establishes uniformity around what qualifies as full-time employment for the purposes of accessing PSLF and allows public service employers to certify employment on behalf of workers, eliminating substantial barriers to applying for and accessing PSLF.

“If you spend your days working for the people of New York, you shouldn’t spend your nights worrying about how to pay us back. This legislation acknowledges the significant contributions of our public servants, first responders, educators and more, by helping unlock federal loan forgiveness for countless members of New York’s workforce,” Hochul said in a news release. “From the workers who ushered us through the pandemic to the everyday heroes who keep New York moving, public-sector and not-for-profit workers deserve to make the most of this benefit — but without headaches, delays, or confusion.

