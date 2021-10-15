Hochul vetoes Fulton forgiveness

FULTON – Gov. Kathy Hochul followed in her predecessor’s footsteps Friday, Oct. 8, vetoing for the fifth year in a row a bill passed almost unanimously by both houses of the state legislature that would have forgiven a $1.6 million fine levied, but never collected, against the Fulton City School District over a clerical error.
Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay, sponsor of the bill, expressed his dismay, particularly over Hochul’s reasoning behind the veto in a Friday interview.
When informed of the veto by Hochul’s counsel, Barclay said he asked the governor’s reason for it.
“She didn’t have much other than what they always say,” Barclay said. “‘It should be addressed in the budget.’”
Barclay said former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had signed such bills as his forgiving other school districts of even larger fines that weren’t part of the budget, that were simply standard bills, indicating there is a precedent for doing that.
Barclay said he’s tried every year to go the budget route, “but it gets knocked out in the final bill.”
Later Friday afternoon, in response to the governor’s veto, Barclay sent out the following statement:
“Today’s veto by Gov. Hochul of a bill that passed the State Legislature with near-unanimous support and would have saved the Fulton School District and its students from losing more than $1 million in state aid is nothing short of callous. She is following the lead of her predecessor, Gov. Cuomo, and essentially telling the school district, ‘I don’t care about you.’”
The $1.6 million fine stems from a single missing sheet of paper in Fulton’s 2016 transportation contract with Golden Sun school bus service, a contract the district has renewed every year since 1978, according to Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino. Fulton did not gain an extra $1.6 million it shouldn’t have, and the state did not spend an extra $1.6 million.
“Nobody’s getting what they’re not supposed to,” Pulvino said. “It’s not above and beyond. It’s not extra. It’s just paperwork. It’s literally a paper filing issue. It’s really not money that the state has lost.”
In response to the veto, Pulvino added, “Obviously it’s disappointing, but we will continue to work with our Assemblyman Barclay and Sen. Ritchie and our advocate agencies to address this issue.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.