OGDENSBURG — The Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention Coalition will be hosting a night of community, connection and hope featuring former BMX Elite Pro Rider and Olympic Games coach, Tony Hoffman, on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The evening will begin at 2 p.m. at the Ogdensburg Free Academy football field with an information fair and live entertainment.
“We will have a wellness fair, there will be agencies there with tables with information and the resources they provide for the community,” said Public Health Specialist Patricia Hogle. “We’re hoping to have entertainment and then we’ll be having Tony speak.”
At 4 p.m., Hoffman will be sharing his path to recovery.
“Tony’s road to success had major hurdles. After ending his prison sentence, he started living out his dream, with his drug use behind him,” said Hogle in a prepared statement. “Tony has dedicated his life to bringing substance use awareness across the country, describing how dangerous prescription pill and heroin use are, as well as advocating for a shift in thinking towards substance use disorder, harm reduction and recovery.”
The evening will end at 6 p.m. with a memorial ceremony for those who have lost their lives to substance use and a proclamation of recovery month.
“September is recovery month so the event is to kick that off and highlight those who are in recovery and those who are struggling,” said Hogle. “It’s also to bring awareness to the resources available for people.”
Throughout the month of August, The Partners 4 Substance Use Prevention Coalition will be providing a traveling banner that community members can write messages on, about themselves or someone they love, regarding their recovery or struggle with substance use. The banner will be displayed at the event.
“This is going to really highlight the resources for those who are struggling or have a family member that is struggling,” said Hogle. “Hopefully this will show them that they are not alone and there are other people out there. For the general public, this will help to highlight that there is hope.”
Narcan training will also be available at the event for those who are interested.
Admission is free and is open to the public. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the event.
