Hofstra University dean’s list

HEMPSTEAD - Hofstra University named students to the fall 2020 dean’s list for their outstanding academic achievement. Students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 during the semester to make the dean’s list.
The following local students have been recognized:
Patrick Kraft of Oswego and Ross McFarland of Pennellville.
