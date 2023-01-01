HANNIBAL - The Fairley Elementary School cafeteria was bustling in mid-December during holiday craft night.
Hundreds of students and family members gathered for anevening of crafting, cocoa and conversation. Dozens of tables were set up with construction paper, glitter, cardboard cutouts, pipe cleaners and other supplies for students to use to create holiday ornaments.
