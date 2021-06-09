FULTON — Fulton Junior High School sixth-grade students were reminded of the importance of remembering the Holocaust and the global lessons it taught during a virtual presentation and discussion with survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan.
Prior to the presentation, students read Blumenthal Lazan’s memoir “Four Perfect Pebbles: A Holocaust Story,” which offered an in-depth prelude to her testimony of living in several Nazi prison, refugee and transit camps with her family for nearly a decade before their emancipation.
Presentation host and sixth-grade ELA teacher Erica Bertrand said the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from Holocaust survivors is becoming increasingly rare and she is grateful students were able to have the experience.
“Students were taken aback to be able to hear her first-hand account,” she said. “It prompted some pretty interesting conversations.”
Despite the grisly details and horrors Blumenthal Lazan is forced to relive with each presentation, her message of hope, perseverance and the importance of accepting each other’s differences offers a silver lining to all fortunate enough to listen.
“It is very humbling and students talked a lot about tolerance,” Bertrand said. “We want to make sure our kids hear the message as long as we can keep bringing it to them.”
