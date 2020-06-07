WATERTOWN — This is another installment in the Sci-Tech Museum’s “Homebound Science” program.
The Sci-Tech Museum, 154 Stone St., launched the program during the state’s PAUSE order. The science program involves “hands-on” experiments to try with materials found around homes.
The amazing egg experiment
Can you see the inside of an egg, without breaking its shell?
Materials you will need:
A raw egg with no cracks
A glass or jar with its opening larger than the egg
Vinegar
Clear KARO syrup or concentrated sugar solution and water.
Optional: Chicken bones and paper towel.
Try this
Stage 1:
A) Carefully put the egg into the glass, taking care that the egg doesn’t crack.
B) Pour in enough vinegar to totally cover the egg, and about an inch higher.
C) Look at the egg every hour or so (This part of the experiment will take 10-12 hours).
D) Notice that the eggshell has disappeared, and you can see the egg yolk and white.
Stage 2:
A) Make sure that the eggshell has completely disintegrated before proceeding.
B) Slowly and carefully pour off the vinegar .
C) Cover the egg with KARO syrup.
D) Look at the egg every hour (This part of the experiment will take 6-8 hours).
E) Notice that the egg now looks like a deflated balloon (If not, add more sugar to the solution).
Stage 3:
A) Make sure that the egg has deflated before proceeding.
B) Slowly and carefully pour off the Karo syrup.
C) Leaving the egg in the glass, gently rinse it off with water, then pour out the water.
D) Refill the glass with fresh water.
E) Wait about an hour, then observe the egg.
F) Notice that the egg has re-inflated.
What is happening?
Egg shells are mostly composed of calcium carbonate, the same chemical that makes up chalk and limestone.
In stage 1 of the experiment, vinegar (which is a dilute solution of acetic acid) reacted to dissolve the shell, without damaging the membrane just inside the shell.
In stage 2 of the experiment, the Karo syrup (which is a concentrated sugar solution) drew water out of the egg. The membrane acted as an osmotic barrier, allowing small water molecules to pass through it, but trapping the larger protein molecules inside.
In stage 3 of the experiment, water moved back through the membrane by osmosis, rehydrating the egg.
Osmosis is the process where molecules of a solvent — in this case water — pass through a semipermeable membrane, from a less concentrated solution to a more concentrated solution. In living things (like us) osmosis occurs throughout the body — for example, to absorb water from our intestines into our bloodstream.
Now try this
A) Put some chicken bones in a glass or jar, and put others on a paper towel.
B) Cover the bones in the glass with vinegar and let them soak for 12-18 hours.
C) Meanwhile, let the bones on the paper towel dry out for 12-18 hours.
C) Remove the bones from the vinegar and rinse them off with water.
D) Try bending each of the bones.
E) Notice that the bones that were in vinegar bend without breaking.
Calcium carbonate forms a matrix in the chicken bones, making them stiff.
Like with the egg shells, vinegar dissolves the calcium carbonate making them flexible.
Support Sci-Tech
You can help Sci-Tech during these challenging times and as the facility looks forward to reopening.
AmazonSmile is the philanthropic website operated by Amazon, with the exact same products, prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The difference is that when you shop on AmazonSmile, the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate a portion of the purchase price to Sci-Tech.
So, if you normally shop on Amazon.com, instead go to: Smile.Amazon.com and help support Sci-Tech.
Or, to make a direct donation, send your tax-deductible contribution to Sci-Tech Center, 154 Stone St., Watertown, N.Y., 13601
