SACKETS HARBOR — Old McDonald’s Farm on Wednesday will be presenting a fun filled, action packed show for kids all about honeybees. Children ages 5 to 7 can catch the show at 11 a.m. and older kids ages 8 to 12 are welcome at 1 p.m. in the Gathering Barn.
Kids will learn how honeybees make honey, how they maintain the hive, how they use the nectar and pollen that they gather, and more.
“Then our worker bees will buzz off and find nectar and pollen to fill up our own Old McDonald’s Farm hive,” the farm’s Facebook post read. “We will also learn all about pollination as our worker bees buzz from flower to flower loading up their pollen baskets as they visit each flower. And no honeybee presentation is complete without a honey taste test! Hope you can buzz on by the farm for some honeybee hoopla!”
Reservations can be made here: https://bookeo.com/oldmcdonaldhasafarm. The honeybee presentation will be included in Wednesday’s admission to the farm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.