Honor roll announced for Career and Tech Students at CiTi for quarter three

MEXICO - Career and Technical Education students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) were recently recognized for the awards of high honor roll, honor roll and merit roll for quarter three.
High Honor Roll students: Ashleigh Rose Anderson, Sonja Anderson, Madison Phyllis Babcock Kyra M. Baker, Toby C. Baker, Emily Ballou, Bailey Alexandra Bevacqua, Anna J. Bigelow, Alissa Elizabeth Bova, Angelina Marie Bristol, Sydney Lyn Burgy, Olivia Erin Bush, Rylee Paige Buskey, Melisa Button, Haylee Jean Caputo, Joshua Carguello, Brandi Ellen Carr, Megan Cheeley, Brianna Lea Dattellas-O’Doherty, Olivia Rae Davis, Olivia Kate Day, Breannah Eva Demo, Braeden P. Dempsey, Joseph Louis DiBlasi, Mitchell E Donaldson, Joshua Cole Edgarton, Trisha Lee Fiumara, Audrey Larynn Flint, Jennifer Nicole Gasser, Skyler Ann Gibson, Jeffrey Curtis Christopher Gingrow, Lauren Payge Goss, Emily Faith Grant, Joseph M. Gray, Alyssa Shea Greene, Julian G. Guzman, Oliver Hall, Emily Nichole Hamacher, McKenna Hammill, Brett Thomas Harriott, Jerrett Harter, Ella Mattisann Hicks, Jacob Ryan Hill, Audrey Hinman, Jacob Allen Holmes, Autumn Lee Hurlbut, Emma Rose Hyde, Alexandra Jean Jaskowiak, Madison Jones, Sarah Jones, Kimberly Kaleta, Makayla G. Kitts, David A. Kolodziejczyk, Morgan L. Krul, Elizabeth Marie Lamach, Emma Kristine Lee, Olivia Grace Linerode, Allison E. Lizotte, Nathan Anthony Lopes, Serena Serenity Mashaw, Tyler E. May, Megan McCarey, Holly Marie McCarty, Noelle McDougall, Samantha A. McRae, David Mintonye, Faith Moseley, Aaron Joseph Myers, Caleb Asa Naum, MaryJo Nuzzo, Dustin Joseph Palmatier, Gabriella Rose Payne, Cassidy Proud, Elora Jade Race, Noah Allan Ratcliff, Lucas Dean Reynolds, Carter Daniel Richardson, Ashleigh Meghan Rosenbaum, Elizabeth Roth, Gianna Ruggio, Kaliyah Scott, Savannah Marie Sellin, Mikala Sheffield, Abigail A. Skellington-Bice, Jon David Spaulding, Madelyn Grace Speers, Olivia Rachel Speers, Victoria Stoutenger, Cole A. Sweeney, Melody Rose Trask, Nicole Marie Tysco, Liam Sean Walsh, Brenna Wells, Brynn Wills, Alena Jeanine Wright and Micayla C. Wright.
Honor Roll students: Christian Michael Abold, Kaley Marissa Allen, Nathan Jorge Allen, Nicholas Michael Allen, Gracie Renee Altman, Ian David-Daniel Arnold, Azalia Avery, Marcus A. Babcock, Mackenzee Nichole Backus, Taylor John Baker, Gabriel Austin Balcom, Bayleigh Elaine Bangson, Alexa B. Bell, Gabrielle Benson, Joshua Ryan Blackwell Jr., Crystal Marie Boland, Eymarah Marie Bowman, Michael James Brady, Evelyn Bailey Brill, Travis John Bristol, Gage Britton, Andre Ian Burns, Darly Yadira Cardona Mendez, Austin Patrick Carroll, Brady Carson, Jacob Joseph Carter, Kelsey Ann Caza, Andrew James Centrone, Jared Philip Charleston, Olivia Chrisman, Sabrina Ashley Collins, Adam Thomas Cooney, Peyton Ashley Cory, Sierra Lynn Courcy, Ethan Wayne Cowley, Rylee Ray Crego, Kaylee Ann DeCheck, Joah Defren, Joseph DeStevens, Evan Michael Detor, Collin Dohse, Austin James Dufrane, Maria Helena Dunsmoor, Genna Lee Eusepi, Cailynn Marie Fellows, Maryrose Marie Fiore, Lauren Fitzsimmons, Tesa Patricia-Helen Galvin, Brian Matthew Gibbs, Emma J. Gombas, Montana Rose E. Goodnow, Curtis Guyette, Rebecca Lynn Haines, Isabelle Julia Hallock, Maurice Robert Handy, Katherine Hefti, Molly Margret Henderson, Benjamin Hoefer, Mariah M. Hoey, John Louis Hogan Jr., Ian Joseph Jackson, Jake Jenkins, Brasen Jodway, Ashton Johnson, Madison Carolyn Johnson, Jenna Mae Karkowski, Karson Corey Kimball, Shane Michael Kinter, Michael Leone, Martin J. Lilly, Damien Michael Littleboy-Tavernier, Emilie Rose Lyboult, Cameron MacCaull, Timothy Jason Manaseri, Dominick Richard Mason, Grace Lillian Mason, Matthew D McCarty, Hailey McGrew, Seth Andrew Merritt, Ethan Thomas Meyers, Noah Patrick Miner, Cole Robert Moody, Paige Marie Nitzke, Benjamin Kenneth Ostrander, Demetri J. Pappa, Wyatt Leen Parkhurst, Keirstyn Elisabeth Prahl, Emily Marie Rattray, Tyler Arnold Redhead, Tyler M. Roper, Robert L. Rose, Alyssa Lam Rudd, Gabriel Raymond Rupracht, Jonathan Jacob Schnauder, Jacob Ryan Scruton, Ashley Nichole Seamans, Aryel Kate Sharp, Kamilyn Shaw, Cheyanne Mackenzie Shearer, Owen C. Sheldon, Tiffany Marie Sidmore, George Smith III, Abby Smith, Benjamin Thomas Spedding, Wyatt Cole Stanard, Joslyn Steinfeld, David M. Stevens III, Michael Steven Strong, James Talamo, Devon Tonkin, Katrina Wallace, Leslie Warner, Jack Warren, Jesse David Ivar Winks, Katherine E Woods and Matthew J. Woodworth.
Merit Roll students: Nathan Christopher Alford, Evan M. Allen, Alfonso Alonso, Chase Mathew Altman, Paul Rodger Becker, Shannon LeeAnne Blackwood, Kayley Marguerite Bouchard, Nicholas Jordan Bragg, Jaiden Joseph Edward Burdick, James David Campbell, Tyler John Cardinali, Aiden Charles Caroccio, Matthew J. Caufield, Joseph Aydan Cook, Dylan Jesse Cooper, Stefin Author Cooper, Will Timothy Corcoran, Emilia Lee Costello, Michael Arthur Crego, Anthony Raymond Crofoot, Owen Timothy Dixon, Ryan M. Engler, Brett Michael Fehrman, Caleb James Fischer, John Thomas Fralix Jr., Konnor Arthur Frey, Caleb James Frost, Cody Stephen Gasper, Isaac John Gill, James Edward Glahn II, Alexandra Lee Gloude, Kaylee Anne Gloude, Shane Montgomery Goutermout-Reynolds, James L. Green, Zachary John-Robert Guarasce, Marianne Elizabeth Haberer, Hunter Hadlock, Zachary James Halliday, John Vernon Hammond IV, Alexander Haynes, Ashley Hellinger, Ethan Scott Hessler, Jeffrey Allen Horner Jr., Ethan Hotaling-Whitney, Hunter P. Hourigan, Zander Charles Huebner, Katherine Georgina Hughes, Merik Lee Hurlbut, Shane Carl Jacobson Jr., Alijah Ryan Johnson, Cole J. Johnson, Mitchell Joy, Jordan Page Kilgore, Taylib Kimball, McKinnah Amber Kimpel, Robert John Koagel III, Kaitlynn Jade Labonoski, Aliyah Ashley Ladd, Xavier Edward Lastra, Daniel Anthony Lathrop, Christiona Marie Levendusky, Joseph Robert Ligoci, Colin Joseph Lister, Kaila Loadwick, Isaiah Thomas Luhr, Cali Lyn Manning, Raymond Louis Manor III, Nicholas William McCann, Yocelin D Mejia Reyes, Matthew Richard Metott, Robert Thomas Minard Jr., Rocco John Mistico, Joseph Michael Moore, Dylan Jason Moreno, Jeremy Paul Morey Jr., Brandon Muir, Cody James Mullins, Caleb Nabinger, Tristan Evan Orr, Dylan Anthony Panipinto, James Eugene Peck, Jordan Howard Perkins, Cassidy Philips, Julia Porter, Hunter Possemato, Jerry John Recore Jr., Brandy Lee Recore, Nickolas Robert Richards, Ryan A Robbins, Kade J. Roberts, Brooke A Rogers, Ian Rogers, Aiden Wheaton Scaringi, Zachery Schneider, Aiden Seinoski, Derrick Skillen, Tyler Rommel Smith, Richard Rusty Stagles III, Jack Syrell, Jace Townsend, Shaina Renee Turo, Zachary Michael Utter, Dylan Richard Waldron, Darwin Warner, Brian Thomas Weed II, Alice A. Weigel, Collin Wells, Frederick Raymond White IV, Alexis Reann Wolfanger, Alexandria Mae Wood and Allyson Brooke Wornick.
