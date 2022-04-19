POTSDAM — Receiving honorary degrees and addressing students, families and guests at Clarkson University’s undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 14 will be Dr. France A. Córdova, president of the Science Philanthropy Alliance and former director of the National Science Foundation; Sveinung Løset, professor of arctic marine technology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, Norway; Dr. Toby Cosgrove, former CEO and current executive adviser of Cleveland Clinic; and Dr. Mae C. Jemison, the first woman of color in space, leader of the 100-Year Starship organization and founder and president of the Jemison Group and BioSentient Corp.
Nearly 800 Clarkson students will be granted bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at commencement ceremonies at Cheel Arena. An additional 189 students received degrees earlier this academic year.
At 6 p.m. May 12, students will receive master’s and doctoral degrees at the graduate commencement ceremony. Students will be granted bachelor’s degrees at 2:30 p.m. May 14.
During the commencement ceremony, the Levinus Clarkson Award and the Frederica Clarkson Award will be bestowed upon two students, respectively, who have demonstrated unsurpassed scholarship and promise of outstanding academic achievement. Faculty members will be honored with the John W. Graham Jr. Faculty Research Award and the Clarkson University Distinguished Teaching Award.
The weekend also will be marked by the commissioning of U.S. Army and Air Force ROTC cadets at 3 p.m. May 13 in Cheel Arena.
For more information, visit www.clarkson.edu/parents-family/commencement-ceremonies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.