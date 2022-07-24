POTSDAM — On Friday, 90 kids finished up a week of STEAM education fun as part of Clarkson University’s Horizons program with a full day of presentations for parents.
Program assistant Maya Akiki, herself an alumnus of Horizons, said that even just a week of the immersive camp for science, technology, engineering, arts and math makes a difference in the young students.
“I see confidence grow,” Ms. Akiki said.
Horizons is for students in sixth through 11th grade and is divided into three groups, Horizons I, Horizons II and Horizons III.
Horizons was once limited to girls but is now all inclusive.
During their week at camp, students in Horizons I and II take classes in forensic science, mathematics, environmental science, wilderness survival science, nature science, personal enrichment, creative arts, team building and leadership, computer coding and general engineering.
Horizons III campers are more focused on college prep classes.
Lorraine G. Njoki, program coordinator for diversity initiatives at Clarkson, said for campers, Horizons is a peek into their future.
Students take classes with college professors and get to see what college is like, she said.
“They get prepared for what the future might look like,” she said.
Jocelyn A. Widrick, 14, a student at Lyme Central School, was participating in her team’s poster presentation on water sustainability Friday.
Miss Widrick, who was in Horizons I, said she enjoyed the forensics classes where she learned about blood types and fingerprints. She also enjoyed games they played while learning statistics.
Miss Widrick said her group explored the big picture of water sustainability.
“We wanted to understand the problem,” she said. “We talked about Day Zero (the day when water runs out in a municipality) and what we could do to help.”
The Horizons website lists the program’s objectives:
■ Help students realize that the knowledge of STEAM is important to their future.
■ Build self-esteem to perform and apply their skills so that they can envision themselves in STEM-based fields of study and careers.
■ Enhance problem-solving, reasoning and critical-thinking skills.
■ Build confidence to perform and apply skills through interactive, hands-on, cooperative learning experiences in which participants work together to solve problems.
■ Develop and enhance oral, written and presentation skills through discussions of global and cultural issues.
■ Promote self-awareness, leadership and team-building skills.
