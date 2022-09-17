School program extension backed

WASHINGTON — More than 50 House of Representatives members have signed on to support extending free school meals to all students for the current academic year.

An extension to the pandemic-era school meal waivers program that was passed by Congress in June contained a caveat that requires most low-income families to apply again for the program and, for students who qualify for reduced-price meals, to resume paying for breakfast and lunch this year.

(1) comment

rdsouth
rdsouth

This communist plan will destroy our system. Children who want meals shouldn't just get them for nothing, they should have to get jobs to earn them the way I did. It builds character. See what a wonderful human being it made me?

