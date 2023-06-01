Swatting plan added to Massena school safety policy

Jefferson Elementary School Principal Duane L. Richards Jr. leads students, teachers and staff out of the building during an evacuation drill. Mr. Richards is co-chair of the District Safety Team with Massena High School Assistant Principal R. Shane Halladay. Bob Beckstead/Watertown Daily Times

MASSENA — How to address swatting is the latest addition to the Massena Central School District’s safety plan.

“We address current issues that pop up, like swatting was not really an obvious deal until just recently. So, we’ve addressed that by kind of trial by fire when the incident happened,” District Safety Team Co-Chair Duane L. Richards Jr. told board of education members.

