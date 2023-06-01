MASSENA — How to address swatting is the latest addition to the Massena Central School District’s safety plan.
“We address current issues that pop up, like swatting was not really an obvious deal until just recently. So, we’ve addressed that by kind of trial by fire when the incident happened,” District Safety Team Co-Chair Duane L. Richards Jr. told board of education members.
Police describe swatting as contacting law enforcement agencies with false reports of criminal activity or, in these cases, fake threats of bombs or shooters at schools. Making threats that illicit a heavy police response is called swatting because they can lead to a response from heavily armed SWAT teams.
The district had a large police presence in mid-May following a swatting incident, the posting of a threatening message on social media
Mr. Richards, the principal at Jefferson Elementary School, said in the case of emergencies like the swatting incident, communication with the staff is critical, including those that aren’t in the building.
“So, we have an annex that we’re developing for the safety team to address that. Who knows what the next thing is going to be. But, that’s the beauty of the district safety plan is it’s a growing document. So, in the event of a district-wide emergency, the district will come together with Mr. Brady (Superintendent Patrick H. Brady) addressing that,” he said.
District Safety Team Co-Chair R. Shane Halladay, the high school assistant principal, said the District Safety Team is comprised of teachers, support staff, administrators, parents, students, local law enforcement officials, and local emergency response agencies. They meet in each building so that, as the conversation is taking place, team members know what the building looks like. Each school building also has its own safety team that’s updated annually.
“The District Safety Team serves as a conduit for the safety pieces that go back into the individual buildings and accompanying teams,” Mr. Richards said. “There are so many powerful stakeholders that participate and are not afraid to bring up their personal concerns. A lot of other concerns can be brought up and addressed with this team, and that’s exactly what happens.”
Mr. Halladay said each school building is required to conduct 12 drills each school year, which includes four lockdown drills and eight evacuation drills. He said the evacuation drills are typically fire drills, when representatives from the Massena Volunteer Fire Department will test the evacuation procedures.
“They truly do test us every single year. They will steal students. They will steal staff members. They will block multiple exit routes. They want to make sure that we have alternative plans in place in the school every year,” he said.
Every school also conducts a tabletop drill each year, in which law enforcement officials will draw up scenarios and take building team members through scenarios of how to best handle the situation.
“The district team is there observing the building teams and afterwards we talk about the good, the bad and the ugly,” Mr. Halladay said. “Let me tell you, people are brutally honest. And why? Because it is extremely important that we do have the right safety measures in place in case something does happen.”
Each building conducts an evacuation drill to an alternate site on a three-year rotation.
“I will tell you that nothing will stress you out more than being at the high school and knowing that you had to do an evac drill anywhere. It’s truly like moving a mountain. We have so many students that wherever we go we are blocking traffic using law enforcement. We are having transportation come to pick our students up on buses. They transport the kids home or back to school for their own vehicles. It really is one of those things that we would have to have a half day at the high school to pull off an evacuation to an alternative site versus if we do it here and get the kids back in the class,” Mr. Halladay said.
Mr. Richards said work is still continuing on additions to the district-wide safety plan. He said they’re adding a suicide prevention plan, as well as plans for remote instruction.
“Those are going to be two large pieces that have gone through committees to develop,” he said.
The District Safety Team will review the plan and have it in place by July. It must be approved and adopted by the board of education by Sept. 1.
“It will be posted for 30 days and be ready for the board to have a public hearing and a vote in August, so we will be well ahead of our Sept. 1 requirement to have that in place,” Mr. Richards said.
