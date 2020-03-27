How to keep calm and stay entertained

For some reason today, my nerves have been a bit more on edge. Maybe it’s due to the constant noise from my newest young co-workers. Or maybe it’s the constant news I can’t seem to tear myself away from. I’m also worried about family members with health problems or who work in the medical field.
I guess when you break it down, it makes sense we may all be a little be more anxious that usual.
Here’s a list of things to keep in your toolbox when you need some calm. If you or your kids need a break, turn them on and let them watch while everyone plays quietly.
You can easily find other animals by searching Google for “[animal] live stream.” My youngest surprised me by asking to see chickens, which were quickly a favorite.
I suggest you pick a favorite and check in on them from time to time. “How are the baby goats doing today? Should we check?”
Baby goats: Beekman 1802 farms has live streaming of its kids at wdt.me/goat_cam
Giant pandas: Smithsonian’s National Zoo has pandas at wdt.me/panda_cam
Jellyfish: Montery Bay’s zoo has jellyfish at wdt.me/jelly_cam
Sea lions: The Georgia Aquariam has sea lions (and links to penguins, beluga whales and piranas) at wdt.me/sealion_cam
Koalas: The San Diego Zoo has cute koalas (and links to many more animals) at wdt.me/koala_cam
Chimpanzees: The Houston Zoo has chimps at wdt.me/chimps_cam
Chickens: wdt.me/chicken_cam
Have any other great ideas to share? Send them our way at cknott@wdt.net.
