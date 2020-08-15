Masks, hand sanitizer and possibly even a Chromebook or two will be added to everyone’s back-to-school shopping lists this year as the end of summer gives way to a school year unlike any other.
In-person learning across the north country will have fewer students and desks will be spaced apart as some districts prepare for students to return in groups. On days when students aren’t in the building, they’ll be learning from home. But other districts are facing the issues of staffing and the lack of internet access some households have, which makes remote learning not an option.
If the coronavirus pandemic closes schools again like it did in mid-March, those districts don’t know what they’re going to do. But officials say as plans to reopen remain in flux, educators will adapt to changing guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as best they can.
Students returning to school buildings will be be required to wear masks for a majority of the day, except for scheduled breaks or instances when social distancing is enough to allow it. Students in younger grade levels will stay in their classrooms for the entirety of the day — even eating lunch at their desks — while older students will move between classrooms as normal, albeit with masks in place. Most districts are opting to have students attend in person just a few times a week, reserving Wednesdays for online learning.
Before school each day, parents in many districts will be required to check their child’s temperature and answer screening questions. Only students with a temperature lower than 100 degrees will be able to board the bus or be dropped off at school. School staff will also be on standby to check temperatures if necessary.
Other districts will check students’ temperatures either as they get on buses or upon arrival at their designated schools, but many will utilize the app ParentSquare to keep track of information, such as who has been tested and who hasn’t on any given day.
Healthcare and education officials are working to forge a path they have never walked before across school districts in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties.
Jefferson County
The new South Jefferson Central School District calendar, a deviation from its original reopening plan, now has students attending two days in a row and engaging in remote learning for three days each week. Wednesdays are reserved as a remote learning day for all students. Students with disabilities who have the greatest needs will attend four days a week, with Wednesdays being a remote learning day for these students as well.
In the Indian River Central School District, a daily hybrid schedule will be used with one group attending in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and learning remotely the rest of the week. The second group will attend in person Thursdays and Fridays and learn remotely the beginning of the week — a similar model to Watertown City School District’s.
A challenge now, according to Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier, is having the transportation department re-route by cohort to make sure students are scheduled for bus transportation on their given in-person learning days. Alongside this challenge, the district’s food service director is currently working on how to provide meals for students, not only when they’re physically in attendance on a hybrid schedule, but also when they’re learning remotely.
With the impending return to the classroom, officials are focused on providing quality education to students whether they’re learning remotely or in person.
“Teachers are normally very driven individuals, and they want to do the very best by our students in terms of teaching so students get the benefit of the utmost of learning,” Mrs. Dobmeier said. “We have instructional coaches in the district who helped in the spring and are working with teachers even during the summer to focus that education that they have to deliver at a given grade level, or even course level, to focus on the essential learning so that it’s not overwhelming.”
Indian River will be able to take each student’s temperature if parents aren’t able to. The same goes for Sackets Harbor Central School, where student temperatures will be taken at school or on the bus, possibly with touchless mounted thermometers that can quickly gauge temperatures as students put their wrists under the devices. Faculty and staff will need to take their own temperatures and answer screening questions daily.
Outlined in state Department of Health guidance, districts have to provide masks to students and keep some extras on hand. Indian River has, along with its fellow local schools like Sackets Harbor and LaFargeville, collaborated through the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES on a major order of cloth masks for students as well as staff. The masks will be in each school’s colors with logos printed on them — maintaining health and safety while also building some school spirit.
Disposable masks will also be on hand in case anyone forgets theirs at home.
“All the school districts in this area have been working very cooperatively and collaboratively together,” Mrs. Dobmeier said. “We work that way anyway, that’s our baseline, but in particular we cooperated and collaborated on an ongoing basis ever since March when we decided to close school together.
“I’m very proud of our group and the support that I’ve been able to garner from them, and I hope I’ve been able to offer support to my fellow colleagues and other school districts as well.”
Lewis County
While some districts are offering remote learning, due to the district’s size and number of staff, Beaver River Central School District isn’t able to offer it. If schools do shut down again, Superintendent Todd Green isn’t sure how the district will be able to adapt.
When it comes to staffing for in-person instruction, as well as upholding new health and safety protocols, Mr. Green believes the current staffing numbers will suffice, but it will be a matter of shifting personnel. The district’s goal next week is to hammer out specific tasks its staff will need to accomplish.
The first day of school for kindergarteners is already overwhelming, so it’s not uncommon for schools to deal with a few criers. This upcoming school year — as masking and social distancing will be the norm — questions surround protocols for dealing with such situations where teachers would normally hug their students to console them.
“How do you do that without the contact that they typically have?” Mr. Green said. “It’s not a comfortable situation at all for anybody.”
Harrisville and Copenhagen school districts will also be returning to the classroom full-time.
Harrisville will be surveying families to collect information about the types, condition and number of devices used in their homes to support remote learning, as well as any lack of internet service, noting it’s important to re-survey families to account for any changes over the summer. The focus will be on expanding at-home access to devices and the internet, and providing students with opportunities to give feedback on remote learning instruction and materials.
“We’re always thinking (about) what’s going to change tomorrow. ... We can put out plans and get everything straight on paper, but until you have students walk into the building, how’s it going to work?,” Mr. Green said. “Our community has been very cooperative, so I think it’s going to work OK, but you just don’t know until you walk into it.”
St. Lawrence County
In July, Massena Central School District Superintendent Patrick Brady told the school board that the district wasn’t in a position to welcome all its students back at once due to staff, space and transportation issues.
Instead, Mondays will be remote learning days, known as “digital days,” for all students. There will then be four days of in-person instruction using a hybrid model.
If families decide to begin sending their children to school after they’ve been at home learning remotely, Mr. Brady said they’ll have to handle those on a case-by-case basis. If they start in school and decide to change to the remote learning model, that will be allowed.
“Basically, every aspect of school that we have to consider in every summer, we have to look at this summer with new highly prescriptive protocols,” said Potsdam Central School District Superintendent Joann M. Chambers. “So, there is no aspect of school that we will not be designing.”
As for staffing at Potsdam, Ms. Chambers said the district is going to need to add staff members in order to implement its plan, which will include bus monitors on elementary buses to make sure face coverings are kept on. Bus monitors will be doing temperature checks for students. Because some classes will need to be split into two groups in order to maintain social distancing, teaching assistants will need to be added for elementary classes.
The district is also looking to add a teacher’s aide for the elementary nurse because officials think her office will be very busy with potentially symptomatic people or questions from parents this year, according to Ms. Chambers.
Additional cleaners are being hired to meet all cleaning and disinfecting protocols.
“The guidelines are very strict, but we’re going to adhere to them with fidelity and it will be challenging for us; but we’re committed to doing all of that to keep students safe,” Ms. Chambers said. “There will be no negotiation. There’s no wiggle room. We’re going to adhere to them 100 percent so parents can feel comfortable knowing that their kids are as safe as they can be.”
