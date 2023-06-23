Hugh C. Williams High School class leaders
Hugh C. Williams High School class leaders
CANTON — Hugh C. Williams High School has named its top 10 students and top two outstanding vocational students for the Class of 2023.
Top 10 Students
Hadley Alguire, daughter of Bill and Alison Alguire, plans to attend SUNY Brockport to major in childhood education.
Pohung Cheng, son of Eric Cheng and Allie Liu, plans to attend Cornell University, Ithaca, to major in economics or mathematics.
Lindsey Filiatrault, daughter of Jeremy and Michelle Filiatrault, plans to attend St. John Fisher College, Rochester, to major in education.
Isabelle Gustafson, daughter of Myles Gustafson and Jennifer Sovde, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in neuroscience and music.
Kayla Larrabee, daughter of Rob and Beth Larrabee, plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in English and focus on creative writing.
Katharine Metcalf, daughter of Matt and Meg Metcalf, plans to attend St. Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pa., to major in international relations.
Josephine Schonberg, daughter of Karl Schonberg and Kathleen Terrence, plans to attend the University of Colorado, Boulder, to participate in the honors program.
Gabriella Schuckers, daughter of Michael and Stephanie Schuckers, plans to attend Smith College, Northampton, Mass., to major in math and biology.
Gabriella Taylor, daughter of Sue and Jeff Taylor, plans to attend Binghamton University to major in psychology.
Peyton Taylor, daughter of Dawn Taylor, plans to attend Colgate University, Hamilton, to major in English and biology.
Top Vocational Students
Molly Hance, daughter of Desiree Hance and Derrick Hance, is in the culinary arts course at Seaway Area Technology Center, Norwood, where she passed ServSafe certification.
Wyatt Newman, daughter of John and Kelli Newman, is in the criminal justice course at Seaway Area Technology Center, Norwood.
