Hugh C. Williams High School class leaders
CANTON — The 2021 academic top 10 students and outstanding vocational student at Hugh C. Williams Senior High School have been announced.
Academic Top 10
Rachel Ballard is the daughter of Stefani and Walter Ballard. She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to major in early childhood education and special education.
Dharma Crabtree is the daughter of Joshua and Rainbow Crabtree. She plans to take a gap year to travel across the country and into South America, working and volunteering before attending college.
Leopold Crouse is the son of Nicole Avallone and David Crouse. He plans to attend Cornell University, Ithaca, to major in physics, and continue fencing with the Cornell Fencing Club.
Nicholas Estabrooks is the son of Tyler and Angela Estabrooks. He plans to attend Le Moyne College, Syracuse, to major in biology.
Ethan Hu was a steward for the Garden State Cat Exposition, Edison, N.J. He plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton.
Lexis Huiatt is the daughter of Rodger and Rebecca Huiatt. She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in health sciences for the physicians assistant program.
Samuel Moses is the son of Andrew and Renee Moses. He plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology in the biomedical sciences and performing arts programs.
Sam Pfotenhauer is the son of Jason and Jennifer Pfotenhauer. He plans to attend Carleton University, Ottawa, to major in mechanical engineering.
Lianna Pront is the daughter of Laini Kavaloski. She plans to attend Barnard College of Columbia University, New York City, to study music, environmental studies and the intersection between art and activism.
Bella Sanderson is the daughter of Robert and Ina Sanderson. She plans to attend Stony Brook University to major in computer science.
Natalie Warner is the daughter of Donald Warner II and Loretta Regan-Warner. She plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in environmental science.
Outstanding Vocational Student
Meredith Jones, daughter of Aaron and Paula Jones, is a culinary arts student at Seaway Area Technology Center, Norwood. She plans to attend Niagara University to major in hotel/luxury hospitality operations.
