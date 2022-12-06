WATERTOWN — Rebecca Bender, human trafficking survivor, author, public speaker and law enforcement assistant in trafficking cases, spoke on Tuesday at Jefferson Community College about her experience being trafficked and how it shaped her life after escape.

She was joined by Katie Rushlo-Mercado, youth empowerment specialist with New York’s Office of Children and Family Services, in a joint effort to bring to light the presence of human trafficking, even in places like Watertown. The event was attended by a large crowd of students, law enforcement, teachers, medical professionals, social workers, parents and others who all were interested in Ms. Bender’s story and what can be done to combat human trafficking.

