WATERTOWN — Rebecca Bender, human trafficking survivor, author, public speaker and law enforcement assistant in trafficking cases, spoke on Tuesday at Jefferson Community College about her experience being trafficked and how it shaped her life after escape.
She was joined by Katie Rushlo-Mercado, youth empowerment specialist with New York’s Office of Children and Family Services, in a joint effort to bring to light the presence of human trafficking, even in places like Watertown. The event was attended by a large crowd of students, law enforcement, teachers, medical professionals, social workers, parents and others who all were interested in Ms. Bender’s story and what can be done to combat human trafficking.
Human trafficking was defined by Ms. Bender as the exploitation of a person in exchange for something of monetary value, be that money, goods such as food or drugs, services like rent or shelter or something else of value to those involved. People who become victims of trafficking tend to be those who are most vulnerable in society, like runaways, foster children, those with mental health issues or who use substances, people in poverty and other situations.
“Traffickers exploit vulnerable people, that’s the bottom line,” Ms. Bender said.
Human traffickers cater to a male demographic between the ages of 35 and 55, according to Ms. Bender, who have expendable incomes and attend events with large crowds like sporting events, work in places like oil fields where the people move around a lot, and other places that tend to be transient and bring a large group of people together. She added that traffickers view what they do as low-risk, high-reward because the people they traffick are the ones that end up going to jail, and they can always find and “groom” other social outcasts and high-risk people elsewhere.
Roughly 75% of trafficking victims come out of foster care, and make a tempting target for traffickers because so many foster children come out of bad situations where they have been “desensitized to abuse.”
“You’re in foster care for reasons of neglect, abuse, hardship, and then you have someone that’s offering you love, community, attention and a whole lot of money,” Ms. Bender said.
“And then we wonder why it’s an easy lure to run away from the group home and come with this other family that’s going to have your back no matter what,” she added.
Ms. Bender said the media has misinformed the public about what human trafficking looks like. It is not always “stranger danger” or people in white vans taking children overseas or what the media has portrayed trafficking to resemble. Human trafficking in small towns can be “right in the houses you can see from your coffee drive-thru” and in the middle of small communities with people you would “never ever suspect.”
Ms. Bender said her childhood made her an appealing target for her trafficker because she grew up as a “yes girl,” someone who said yes to everything because it meant she would always be with people and “wouldn’t have to be alone.”
“I said yes to every sport. I said yes to every party. I said yes to every boy. I said yes to any drug,” she said. “I just said yes to everything so that I’d never have to be alone, and I could be fun and involved and a part of things and be the ‘yes’ girl and then I wouldn’t ever have to be by myself and it felt really good in those moments.”
Ms. Bender became pregnant just out of high school and went to a community college where she began feeling “alone, unimportant, unwanted” because she was the girl with a child on campus. She said that made her a prime target for her trafficker, who approached her while at college and began giving her gifts, made everything “about me and the baby” and increased her quality of life while also making her dependent on him and making her feel indebted to him.
When he told her he had to relocate to Las Vegas for his job, Ms. Bender said she went with him because “every good woman follows her man, right?”
“I wanted to go. It’s a very different visual than kidnapped kids. It’s this dangling carrot of ‘everything you’ve ever wanted is right here’ if you just take a few little steps this way. And it’s really, really subtle and really, really easy.”
Ms. Bender told the audience that once they reached Las Vegas, the man who trafficked her told her that he had “spent a lot of money to get you here” and she felt like she had no other choice but to do what he said once she realized her daughter was in the care of a person she did not know.
Ms. Bender said, “I remember thinking, ‘I don’t know where my baby is. I just got here yesterday, I didn’t memorize my address. I just want things to go back to normal.”
She was “sold” to three different traffickers over six years before she escaped with her daughter. She said she was frequently asked, “Why didn’t you escape sooner?” and said that like other victims of human trafficking, she was brainwashed into believing what her trafficker wanted her to believe.
“If you put a frog in hot water, it jumps right out, and if you put a frog in cold water and turn the stove on, it gradually cooks to death. This is what happens with trafficking,” Ms. Bender said.
Traffickers brainwash their victims using social ostracism, sleep or food deprivation and other punishments to deter unwanted behavior, but they also reward their victims to keep their cooperation and incentivize them to stay longer. Ms. Bender said her trafficker gave her a trip to Disneyland. Other times she and other victims were given gifts, taken shopping and given nights off for good behavior.
“You have these good times mixed with all of these bad times and it messes with you, much like any abuse victim,” she said. “When the person you love shows you attention but then they’re also really hard to you, it’s this mix because you get really confused.”
Ms. Bender said victims of human trafficking require specialized trauma care depending on the circumstances of their situations. Some victims have experiences with a single abuser over multiple times while others have multiple abusers multiple times, and every case has to be treated differently so that survivors can integrate back into society in a healthy way.
Ms. Bender said, “No human being is disposable.”
She called on the audience to become activists and on the state to change laws regarding human trafficking and the way victims are punished with charges of prostitution.
Ms. Bender cited several states that allow records to be cleared after a certain period of time with no criminal activity on a person’s record in her statistics such as Oregon which has a three-year time limit versus Arizona which has a 99-year limit before a person’s record is expunged.
Ms. Bender said the first step to helping those most at risk for being trafficked is to give those populations the support and care they need to not just survive but see a better future for themselves.
She added that giving children in foster care, the most likely group of people to be trafficked, attention and affirmation that they have a “huge future” ahead of them goes a long way to decreasing the odds of a foster child being trafficked.
“Dreaming big has never been something survivors are shown, ever. Show them opportunities, show them potential, show them everything that they could go do,” Ms. Bender said. “Pull out the gold, tell them what they’re good at, use it for something and watch the people that you’re serving have really, really green futures ahead of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.