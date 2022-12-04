Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC Tuesday

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center are hosting a presentation by human trafficking survivor and author Rebecca Bender from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Sturtz Theater on campus.
The presentation is open to the public and free of charge. Ms. Bender will be sharing her story as a victim of human trafficking to help educate the audience on how to identify and stop human trafficking.
She was trafficked for six years before escaping in 2004, after which she went to college and got a master’s degree. In 2014, she founded Elevate Academy, an online school for survivors of human trafficking that today is touted as the largest online school to serve survivors of human trafficking in the United States and 16 other countries.
Ms. Bender also assists as an expert for the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, law enforcement, medical professionals and others regarding matters of human trafficking. She is the author of her personal story, “In Pursuit of Love,” and “Exodus: Stop Walking in Circles.”
For more information on the presentation, contact JCC’s Student Activities and Inclusion Office at 315-786-2431.
