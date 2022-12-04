Human trafficking survivor to speak at JCC Tuesday

WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College and the Victims Assistance Center are hosting a presentation by human trafficking survivor and author Rebecca Bender from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday in the Sturtz Theater on campus.

The presentation is open to the public and free of charge. Ms. Bender will be sharing her story as a victim of human trafficking to help educate the audience on how to identify and stop human trafficking.

