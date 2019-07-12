Hundreds of eighth graders learn about career choices at 14th Annual Youth Career Summit

OSWEGO - The Workforce Development Board of Oswego County recently hosted its 14th Annual Youth Career Summit in Lanigan Hall at SUNY Oswego. Approximately 600 eighth grade students attended.
The students came from Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Central Square, Fulton, Hannibal, Mexico, Oswego, Phoenix and Pulaski school districts to learn about career choices from local business professionals.
More than 50 CiTi student professionals from the New Visions and Public Safety high school programs helped plan and execute crowd control, traffic control and safety contingency planning.
“Eighth grade is the perfect time for students to engage in career exploration and start deciding what they would like to do once they get into high school to start preparing for the journey beyond,” said Brian Chetney, director of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and chair of the Oswego County Workforce Development Youth Council. “The Youth Career Summit not only provides information on different careers available in our county, but it also provides information on opportunities for youth to build their resumes for job seeking and college applications.”
Planning for the event is a year-long process and involves a cross section of stakeholders in education, business and the human services sectors.
“SUNY Oswego is proud to continue to host the Youth Career Summit”, said Chad Whelsky, Associate Director of the Office of Business and Community Relations. “We fully support initiatives that allow local students the chance to explore career and educational options, while also getting a taste of campus life.”
Students learned about the programs available while in high school that promote leadership, career and college readiness in the trade show rotation.
Presenters included Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) Culinary Arts, SUNY Upstate Medical Physical Therapy and Respiratory Care, NYS Police, Town of Oswego, New York Agricultural Education and FFA.
Exhibitors included Arise, National Grid, Oswego County Human Resources, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Huhtamaki, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County, Oswego County Workforce New York, Oswego County Attorney’s Office, Exelon, Oswego County Opportunities, SUNY Oswego, Oswego County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Sunoco, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, City of Oswego Fire Department, Oswego County Federal Credit Union, US Army, Menter Ambulance, Oswego County Office for the Aging, Central New York AHEC, Army National Guard, Oswego County Reality Check, OnPoint for College, Oswego County Prevention Coalition, Plumbers & Steamfitters Local -73, Carpenters Local -277, Oswego County P-Tech, and Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County. The event gave youth the opportunity to network with community employers, program administrators and peers throughout the program as well.
The students walked away with information in hand regarding available programs as well as information on careers in Oswego County educational requirements and salary ranges. Students were also entered into a drawing to win a free iPad Mini given away that day, provided by Oswego County Federal Credit Union. The lucky student winner this year came from the Mexico school district.
The event was sponsored by SUNY Oswego, Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi), Oswego County Federal Credit Union, Walmart, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, Access VR, Oswego County Workforce New York and Vona’s Restaurant.
Businesses interested in participating in next year’s career summit may contact Brian Chetney at brian.chetney@oswegocounty.com.
