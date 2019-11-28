Hundreds race in annual Mexico Middle School Turkey Trot

MEXICO - A little rain and mud didn’t slow down the hundreds of participants in the annual middle school Turkey Trot.
The race, held on Nov. 5, featured students in grades five-eight along with a number of teachers.
The 1.5-mile course started just outside the auditorium and wrapped around several athletic fields before finishing back near the starting line. After finishing the race, students had apple cider and apples.
The race is directed by health teacher Richard Lenahan.
Eighth-graders Hunter Herrington and Avery Mack were the first male and female finishers from the entire school.
Listed below are the top three boys and girls from each grade level:
Grade five girls: 1. Aubrey Herrington; 2. Madalynn Nagel; 3. Mack Brynn.
Grade five boys: 1. Ian Bigelow; 2. James Law; 3. Noah Gagnier.
Grade six girls: 1. Kaylee Messick; 2. Avery Willis; 3. Aubrey Shaffer.
Grade six boys: 1. Aiden Bartlett; 2. Brayden Mack; 3. Carter Robert.
Grade seven girls: 1. Zoe Grzesik; 2. Izabel Taylor; 3. Adriana DiManto.
Grade seven boys: 1. Dominick Alfano; 2. Preston Searor; 3. Collin Derby.
Grade eight girls: 1. Avery Mack; 2. Madison Neville; 3. Emma Scott.
Grade eight boys: 1. Hunter Herrington; 2. Ethan Becker; 3. Everett Bryant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.