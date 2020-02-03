STAR LAKE — Illness has hit the Clifton-Fine Central School District with such force that classes were cancelled for two days.
The school was closed on Friday and again on Monday and there was no transportation to out-of-district programs because the students and staff were hit by the bug. The school has 294 students.
“By Thursday it got to where it was 30 percent absenteeism by the end of the day. I had the staff coming down with it as well. We needed some time for the kids to get well and stop the spread of germs,” Superintendent Regina Yeo said.
It didn’t stop there. Calls came in on Friday, indicating that more children had been bitten by the bug, which was also continuing to hit school staff. Ms. Yeo said she decided to close again on Monday “to see if we can get everybody back on their feet.”
“This is the first time I’ve closed for sickness. Normally I close for sub-zero temperatures,” she said.
She said some of the illness may have been the flu and possibly mononucleosis. It’s accompanied by a high fever and upset stomach.
“Some of the area hospitals have reported the strep,” she said.
Snow days are available for use.
“Fortunately, this has been a milder winter for us. We had five snow days left when I called today. We still have four snow days in the bank,” Ms. Yeo said.
When school resumes, parents are encouraged to keep children at home if they’re coughing or have a fever. They’re asked to stay home until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.
In addition, she said, “We’re telling parents to wash backpacks, coats, hats and mittens to help prevent the spread of germs. Four days should be enough time for them to dry before they come back to school.
Ms. Yeo said bus drivers are also wiping their buses down with antibacterial solutions to keep them from spreading germs.
