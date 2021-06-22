IHC class leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2021 class leaders of Immaculate Heart Central High School are Rose L. Gonas, valedictorian, and Sarah N. Kamide, salutatorian.
Miss Gonas, daughter of George and Kerri Gonas, Watertown, has an academic average of 96.31. Among awards received are Sisters of St. Joseph Department Awards in history and art, State of New York Comptroller Award, U.S. Air Force Math and Science Award, Bausch & Lomb Science Award, Frontier League Scholar Athlete Awards and New York State Scholarship for Excellence Award.
Miss Gonas is president of the National Honor Society and a member of the Faith Community Service Program, where she completed more than 200 hours of service. She also participated in student council, Tri County Art Show, Jr. Investors, peer tutoring, Rotary Interact and Mystery Players. She has earned varsity letters in soccer, basketball and lacrosse.
She plans to attend the University of Scranton (Pa.), to major in business.
Miss Kamide, daughter of John and Brenda Kamide, Watertown, has an academic average of 95.55. Among awards received are Sisters of St. Joseph Departmental Awards for English and drama, Diocesan Outstanding Student Award, Joe Macsuga Memorial Coaches Award, Semper Fidelis Award for Musical Excellence and New York State Scholarship for Excellence.
Serving as treasurer of the National Honor Society, she has been a peer tutor; participated in more than 100 hours of service through the Faith Community Service Program; and was a member of senior chorus and performing arts club, participating in several theater productions, and Rotary Interact and Mystery Play. She has earned varsity letters in tennis, basketball and lacrosse.
Miss Kamide plans to attend SUNY Oswego as an honors student to major in business administration and minor in political science and journalism.
