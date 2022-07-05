Immaculate Heart Central School class leaders
WATERTOWN — The 2022 class leaders at Immaculate Heart Central School are Raphaela R. Harrienger, valedictorian; and Victoria C. Ledoux, salutatorian.
Raphaela R. Harrienger
Miss Harrienger, daughter of David and Anne Harrienger, Watertown, has a grade point average of 94.84. Among academic honors received are the Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Alice Jane Coughlin Memorial Scholarship and Office of the New York State Comptroller Award.
She is a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary chapter of the National Honor Society; has been in the Tri County Art Show for four years and was recently honored with the Immaculate Heart Central Artifact Legacy Award for the Daughter of Eve mural painted during her junior and senior years.
She played varsity tennis, completing her final season on the Frontier League Division Team and played lacrosse for two years.
Miss Harrienger will major in biology and pre-medicine at St. John Fisher College, Rochester.
Victoria C. Ledoux
Miss Ledoux, daughter of Michael and Tricia Ledoux, Watertown, has a grade point average of 94.16.
Among academic honors received are the Sisters of St. Joseph Departmental Awards for history and science and Augsbury Scholarship at St. Lawrence University, Canton. She is a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary chapter of the National Honor Society, where she served as treasurer and secretary, and Faith Community Service Program; and was honored for her achievements in art, earning a blue ribbon in the Tri-County Art Show.
Miss Ledoux earned the United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award, Section 3 Scholar-Athlete Awards, Joe Mascuga Memorial Coaches’ Award and Clarence “Boots” Gaffney Award for Outstanding Female Athlete. She served as captain of the varsity soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams, where she was named a Frontier League All-Star and Times All-North Selection.
Miss Ledoux will attend the Frederick Gunn School, Washington, Conn., for a postgraduate year of study.
