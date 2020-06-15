POTSDAM — Community organizers will host Potsdam’s first Juneteenth celebration this weekend at Ives Park.
“This historic and symbolic inaugural celebration in Potsdam, dating back to the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, is part of a tradition recognized by African Americans all around the United States of America, and one that we are starting here in the North Country,” organizers wrote on Facebook.
The celebration will take place from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, headquartered at the Ives Park Gazebo.
Food will be provided until it runs out, and people are encouraged to bring their own picnic baskets, blankets and other personal supplies.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover costs for the celebration, including costs for food, entertainment and decorations. The GoFundMe page is titled “Juneteenth Celebration in the North Country” and can be accessed online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.