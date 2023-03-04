LOWVILLE — Mountain View Prevention Services is seeking participants for the inaugural Lewis County Youth Summit.
The event is set for Saturday, April 22, at Camp Oswegatchie, The agency is looking for five students from each area school in grades eight to 10 or in ACES program.
“We are looking for youth who may want to make a difference, but may not know how to start or what to do,” states a news release on the summit. “Perhaps they are members of some clubs already, and want to enhance their knowledge and leadership skills, and take back valuable knowledge to their schools. Ideally, these youth are those who may lack other activities or opportunities to participate in, or who may truly benefit from the information to be given surrounding cannabis, mental health, dating safety, and nutrition, just to name a few.”
The students will participate in activities throughout the day. Transportation from Tops Plaza and lunch will be provided.
Cassie Robbins-Forbus, Mountain View Prevention Services Inc. interim executive director, said the reason for establishing the youth summit is twofold.
“First, since the COVID-19 pandemic, youth have become increasingly isolated and oftentimes youth in different school districts do not have opportunities to interact,” she said. “Secondly, bringing the knowledge from other Lewis County agencies like NRCIL, the Lewis County Suicide Prevention Coalition, Cornell Cooperative Extension and Lewis County Opportunities, allows youths to gain important knowledge about a variety of topics that affect them. From cannabis laws to mental health and dating safety, youths will gain insight from leaders in the community and get to ask questions and have access in a way that traditional programming or presentations can do.”
Sponsored by UP! Coalition, youth crisis intervention specialist Tyler Kellogg from Rensselaer, will be available during the summit.
“Tyler will be engaging with students throughout the day in a variety of ways, motivating students to get involved to make a difference in their own communities,” the interim director said. “By hosting this event at Camp Oswegatchie, area youths have the change to work together, build leadership skills, and gain insight into important topics that affect youth across the county.”
Applications are available at middle and high school guidance offices or by emailing eottinger@mvpsny.org or cforbus@mvpsny.org. Completed forms may be mailed to Mountain View Prevention Services, 7714 Number Three Road, Lowville, NY 13367 or emailed by March 31.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.