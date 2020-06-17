School vote

Sheila Barney-Pullus, left, and Janice Henderson, election inspectors for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, open mailed-in paper ballots by hand Tuesday evening at the Watertown City School District offices. All voting for the 2020-21 school board elections were done via absentee ballot this year. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Two incumbents held their seats on the city board of education after mailed ballots were tallied Tuesday. Two seats, which each have a term of three years, were up. 

The votes, as provided by the school board, are as follows:

Jason B. Harrington (Incumbent): 2,519

Maria T Mesires (Incumbent): 2,321

Lorie L. Converse: 1,061

Milly C. Smith: 993

