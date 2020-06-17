WATERTOWN — There are two seats available for the Watertown City School District Board of Ed…
WATERTOWN — Two incumbents held their seats on the city board of education after mailed ballots were tallied Tuesday. Two seats, which each have a term of three years, were up.
The votes, as provided by the school board, are as follows:
Jason B. Harrington (Incumbent): 2,519
Maria T Mesires (Incumbent): 2,321
Lorie L. Converse: 1,061
Milly C. Smith: 993
