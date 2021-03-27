PHILADELPHIA — During Thursday night’s Indian River Board of Education meeting, it was announced that Christina Chamberlain, currently the curriculum director for the district, had been appointed to the position of Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, effective July 1.
Mrs. Chamberlain previously held the position of Assistant Supervisor for Federal Programs and Special Education at IRCSD, where she led the district through several systematic shifts in order to improve current practices and increase learning opportunities for all students of the district.
“Indian River Central School District has a reputation for excellence, and I am proud to be a part of it,” she said Thursday night. “I am honored for this opportunity to continue leading the district beyond the status quo. I look forward to the continued partnership with administrators, teachers, staff, students, parents, community members, and the Board of Education in providing exceptional educational opportunities for the students of the district.”
A high school graduate of Sackets Harbor Central, Class of 2000, Mrs. Chamberlain earned her Bachelor’s degree in English and Textual Studies and Secondary Education from Syracuse University. She then continued her education at Le Moyne College, earning her Master’s in Education in the areas of Special Education and English Language Arts.
After teaching in the classroom for 12 years, Mrs. Chamberlain pursued additional post-graduate education in Building and District Leadership through SUNY Oswego’s Educational Leadership program. She noted that she was excited to begin working in her new role in July.
