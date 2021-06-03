PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Board of Education held a special meeting Wednesday evening in the district office complex to accept Phase Two bid recommendations for its $41 million capital project.
The capital project focuses on things like roofs, climate control and essential renovations to the district’s buildings. Both instructional buildings and main support buildings were addressed within the plan, with an estimated cost set at $41 million. The district’s four primary schools, along with the intermediate, middle and high schools, were included in planning for work, as well as the Calcium storage building, the transportation facility, maintenance center and concession building.
Some of work the district hoped to have completed by the end of the project when plans were drawn is as follows:
— Replacement of aggregate panels and windows
— LED lighting upgrades
— Upgraded alarm and PA systems
— Ventilation upgrades
— Reroofing
— Upgrading of temperature controls/Cooling and heating upgrades
— Conversion to geo-thermal.
Pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 202.109, the meeting was closed to in-person presence by the public, but streamed live for virtual public viewing through the district’s Facebook page.
After reviewing bids for work and speaking with various contractors who indicated that they included the project requirements, understood the project scope and schedule, and are prepared to enter into a contract with the district, Construction Associates recommended the following contract awards, including add alternates:
— Geothermal Construction: American Auger & Ditching of Constantia for a total contract amount of $3,007,000
— General Construction: Black Horse Group of Watertown for a base bid of $4,243,187
— Alternate No. 2 Middle School Metal Siding: $98,711
— Alternate No. 3 Evans Mills/IRIS LVT Flooring: $105,025
— Total Contract Amount: $4,446,923
— Plumbing Construction: Hyde‐Stone Mechanical of Potsdam for a total contract amount of $765,709
— Mechanical Construction: Lawman Heating & Cooling of Sackets Harbor for a total contract amount of $8,362,222
— Electrical Construction: Lawman Heating & Cooling of Sackets Harbor for a total contract amount of $2,370,000.
The recommended contract amounts resulted in a total construction cost of $18,951,854. Each of the above contracts contains a contingency allowance, with the allowances for these contracts totaling $700,000. According to Construction Associates, the alternates are being funded outside of the capital project.
The bids were unanimously approved Wednesday night and Phase Two work is scheduled to begin later in the year.
