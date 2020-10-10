PHILADELPHIA — At Thursday evening’s Indian River Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier gave a few updates for those in attendance — as well as those participating virtually.
As of Oct. 13, BOCES students can attend their classes in person five days a week.
“I’m pleased to report that due to the hard work, problem solving, and collaboration of our transportation department personnel, Mrs. Stevenson, high school administration, in particular Mr. Moore, and First Student personnel, our students enrolled in BOCES for career and technical education will be transported and begin attending BOCES five days a week on Tuesday, Oct. 13,” she said. “It took a lot of hard work and coordination to make that happen, a lot of shifting and being flexible in terms of personnel.”
With regard to the Utica National 2020 School Safety Award announced at the district’s last BOE meeting, the $500 the district received will be used to purchase a high visibility trauma cart first aid station for the middle school.
According to Mrs. Dobmeier, the high school building already has such a cart, and it’s proved to be very useful.
Last week, intramurals began for the district’s middle and high school students.
“We continue to make great progress in terms of gradually implementing other aspects of our reopening plan to benefit students and their educational experience at Indian River,” Mrs. Dobmeier said. “It was great to see the students and coaches back on the fields, in the gym and in the pool again. Coaches are following all health and safety protocols, regulations and procedures. The students seem to be enjoying themselves and they’re working hard on their skills as far as the intramurals are concerned.”
There are 112 Cohort A students and 65 Cohort B students participating in intramurals this year. For the high school, there are 111 Cohort A students and 79 Cohort B students.
