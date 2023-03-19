Indian River Central School class leaders
PHILADELPHIA — The 2023 class leaders at Indian River Central School are Kiah Delles, valedictorian; Victorian Huffman, salutatorian; and Tristan Narrow, vocational leader.
Kiah Delles
Miss Delles, daughter of Michael and Brooke Delles, Philadelphia, has a grade point average of 99.35. She has completed advanced classes and will graduate with 31 college credits through Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College, Watertown; and will earn a Regents Diploma, Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. Among accolades received are the Elmira Key Award, Section Team Soccer All Star and 7 News Arts All-Star.
She is a member of National Honor Society, serving as treasurer, SADD and serves as senior class treasurer; and was a past member of Spanish Club. Miss Delles has been active in basketball, lacrosse and soccer; named “Heart of A champion” for basketball last year and “Heart of a Champion” for soccer this year, where she served as captain. She has been a member of the ski and snowboard club, previously involved in Orchestra and participated in New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) her freshman year.
An active member of her church and community, she has volunteered at church events and nursery; handing out pamphlets at concerts, participated in Cake Wars, photographed school functions, collected tickets at sectional games and worked the concession stands. Miss Delles also babysits on a regular basis.
Victoria Huffman
Miss Huffman, daughter of James and Lydia Huffman, has a grade point average of 98.42. She has completed advanced classes and will graduate with 15 college credits through Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College, Watertown; and will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. Among accolades received are National Latin Exam (NLE) Summa Cum laude and Central New York Association of Music Teachers (CNY AMT) second place freshman year; second place for Orchestra of Northern New York (ONNY) and CNY AMT and NLE Summa Cum Laude sophomore year; and ONNY first place junior year.
Miss Huffman is a member of Sources of Strength, Tri-M Music Club, Drama Club and Junior Classical League, where she held the title of vice president. She has served as secretary, vice president and president of Student Council over the span of three years, serves as senior class president and serves as secretary of the National Honor Society, where he previously served as vice president. Active in chorus and jazz rock, she plays piano, bass guitar and violin. Miss Huffman has performed in “Lockdown” and was the lead, Angela, in “Punk Rock Girls!”
She was a teen mentor for Taekwondo and Indian River Lakes Conservancy her freshman year, volunteers for the Conservancy and assisted in Warrior Cafe and Martin’s Greenhouse.
Miss Huffman will major in music production at Middle Tennessee State University, Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Tristan Narrow
Miss Narrow, daughter of Jeffrey and Trina Narrow, Evans Mills, has a grade point average of 93.93. She has completed advanced classes and will graduate with 14 college credits through Syracuse University and Jefferson Community College, Watertown, with the potential to earn more through her cosmetology program; and will earn a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation and Mastery in Science.
She is a member of National Honor Society and among accolades received are Frontier League Champion, Scholar Athlete and Frontier League All-Star. Miss Narrow participated in Irish dance for three years, active on the tennis team, serving as captain; and was previously a member of band and SADD. She has participated in the Chocolate 5K Run, assisted with blood drives and Country Cousin Farm Cheese Weekend and works part-time at Clayton Island Tours.
Miss Narrow will attend Jefferson Community College, where she has received the Jefferson-Can Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.