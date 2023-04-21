Indian River School looking at new mascot options

WATERTOWN — Indian River Central School District will be exploring mascot name options, but will be allowed to keep the name “Indian River” after recent regulation was finalized by the Board of Regents, the district said in a letter to students, parents, guardians and community members.

The order from the state’s education department states “no public school in the State of New York may utilize or display an Indigenous name, logo, or mascot other than for purposes of classroom instruction.”

