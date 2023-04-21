WATERTOWN — Indian River Central School District will be exploring mascot name options, but will be allowed to keep the name “Indian River” after recent regulation was finalized by the Board of Regents, the district said in a letter to students, parents, guardians and community members.
The order from the state’s education department states “no public school in the State of New York may utilize or display an Indigenous name, logo, or mascot other than for purposes of classroom instruction.”
The district says it does not include a public school, school building, or school district that is named after an Indigenous tribe.
“In other words, the name ‘Indian River Central School District’ is not impacted by this regulation,” the letter reads.
The letter, which was signed by district Superintendent Troy Decker, says “I feel in my heart that it has never been the intent of Indian River to do anything to harm or ridicule Indigenous peoples.”
Schools that are impacted must commit to replacing the images no later than the end of this school year and implementation of any changes must happen before the end of the 2024-2025 school year.
The letter states that legal input has suggested that the “Warriors” name must change, but they are awaiting final clarification.
It also states that the use of the feather and spear will likely not be allowed to remain as a part of any logo moving forward.
Banners and other historic items will likely be able to remain.
“While we may be early in the exploratory process, any mascot/logo change will continue to reflect our unique background, diverse makeup, and deep appreciation for both the legacy and future of our students and community,” the letter reads.
The district says the next step is to formalize a process through a district Mascot Steering Committee that will get input from students, staff, and community members and make a final recommendation to the Board of Education.
It says all citizens will have an opportunity for input with surveys, meetings, and an open selection of any mascot or branding.
