PHILADELPHIA — The Educational Theatre Association has selected Kristie L. Farr as a national Teacher Leader in their discipline area and she will represent the art form as a part of the Connected Arts Networks project, a five-year project made possible by an $8.5 million U.S. Department of Education grant received by the National Art Education Association
Ms. Farr is drama club adviser and theater teacher at Indian River Central High School and the theater department chairwoman. She has won several awards over the years is active with the Arts Content Advisory Panel of the New York State Education Department; New York Thespians and is vice president of the New York State Theatre Education Association and theater chairwoman of the Individual Arts Assessment Pathway of NYSED.
Educators were chosen by each of the four partnering national arts education organizations below, who sought to identify exemplary educators to form the first cohort as a national professional learning community:
■ Representing Visual Arts Education: National Art Education Association.
■ Representing Music Education: National Association for Music Education.
■ Representing Theater Education: Educational Theatre Association.
■ Representing Dance Education: National Dance Education Organization.
“I’m incredibly honored and excited to be chosen for this national project,” Ms. Farr said. “It is the kind of curriculum work that I am passionate about.”
As a Teacher Leader in theater, Ms. Farr will spend the next year training on incorporating social/emotional learning, diversity, equity and inclusion into theatre arts curriculums, conversations and classrooms.
“In addition, I will be trained to lead professional learning communities focusing on these topics,” she said. “The following four years, I’ll be leading professional learning communities in New York State with theater teachers.”
“Teacher Leader candidates underwent an extensive interview process by each discipline content organization,” Amy Appleton, the NAEA’s Connected Arts Networks Project Manager said in a news release.
In the second year of the project, Teacher Leaders will begin to form and facilitate their own virtual learning communities of arts educators and maintain these communities of support until the end of the five-year project.
Program activities for this project are fully funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Assistance for Arts Education Program, projected for a total of $8.5 million over five years, to be shared among the grant partners.
