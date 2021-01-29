PHILADELPHIA — Following the retirement of Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier, effective at the end of the school year, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction for the district, Troy W. Decker, has been appointed to the position of superintendent of schools. His promotion is effective July 1.
He’ll become the first Indian River graduate to hold the position, having graduated in 1990.
In his new role, he’ll earn a salary of $185,000. His current salary is $165,000.
The announcement came during the district’s second January Board of Education meeting Thursday night, with board president, Thomas Lapp, sharing the news and turning the floor over to Mr. Decker to say a few words in an impromptu and heartfelt speech.
“Indian River Central School District is certainly an outstanding place, we all know that,” Mr. Decker said. “We have an incredible staff of educators, administrators and staff members who believe deeply in supporting the needs of our children in every possible way. Board members and community, it is truly an honor, a privilege to continue to serve the community with this new role and new challenges.”
Mr. Decker has served as a teacher and principal at both the high school and Theresa Primary School, as well as assistant superintendent at both the high school and middle school for the district. He joined the district in July 2000 after teaching in the Watertown City School District for five years.
Mr. Decker described himself as a huge proponent of education, and said he sees himself as a teacher still. Though he may not be in front of students like he used to be, he’s intent on still helping them learn and grow.
He said it’s interesting being the first Indian River graduate to become a superintendent for the district, noting that in some ways, it adds to the excitement, as well as the responsibility he has to the community as an Indian River warrior. He said he looks forward to working with staff across all buildings in the district and interacting with the community as much as possible.
“Indian River Central School District is an integral part of all of our townships, and we as a group of educators, we as a group of people, we as a group of students, will help move the Indian River Central School District forward,” Mr. Decker said. “We have great things in our future despite the challenges that we face. We will do so together, and we’re going to continue to provide a truly world class education for our children.”
