PHILADELPHIA — During its meeting Thursday evening, the Indian River Central School District Board of Education approved its proposed 2021-22 budget that will represent a slight decrease in spending from this year.
The district has proposed an $89,921,500 spending plan for the 2021-22 school year, an 0.84% or $166,954 decrease from this year’s adjusted budget amount of $90,088,445.
The district’s proposed tax levy to support the total budgeted amount stands at $2,583,574, a 3.04% increase over this year’s $2,507,302.
“Comparing what’s proposed for the 21-22 budget against what the budget is currently, our $90 million budget, you can see that there’s a slight reduction, almost $167,000,” said Indian River Central School District’s Business Manager Audrey Stevenson. “We’re still estimating putting $1.5 million into the ERS (Employee Retirement System) reserve and $.525 million into the TRS (Teachers’ Retirement System) reserve.”
The general budget breakdown is as follows:
General support, including board of education, central administration, finance, staff, central services and special items: $11,718,598
Instruction, including instruction administration and improvement, teaching, special apportionment programs, instructional media and pupil activities: $43,771,744
Transportation: $7,524,595
Undistributed, including employee benefits and debt service: $26,456,563
Transfer Other Funds: $450,000
Included in the district’s aid as proposed in the state’s budget is $41,128,939 in estimated foundation aid for 2021-22 and $12,635,028 from the American Rescue Plan.
If revenue and expenses for the district continue as anticipated, Ms. Stevenson shared the following recommendations:
$1.1 million to the ERS reserve
$.525 million to the TRS reserve
$.928 million to a new Employee Benefit Accrued Liability Reserve
$5.5 million to complete the 2019 capital reserve
Estimated 2021-22 adjusted restricted fund balance for the district’s budget totals $18,350,000, assigned appropriated fund balance $18,509,228, and adjusted unrestricted fund balance totals $9,507,344. The adjusted unrestricted fund balance as a percent of the total budget comes in at 10.57%. “In terms of the district’s estimated fund balance, the 10.57% is the number that is supposed to be at 4%,” Ms. Stevenson said. “Given such a challenging year with potentially next year and the year after being challenging years, right now looking at what our state funding is, things are looking good. Looking at what the state is saying is going to happen over the next couple of years, I don’t think that’s the worst thing in the world to build up our fund balance a little bit more to create a little more protection for us.”
Before, there was a significant amount of money, originally $2.5 million, for the employee benefit accrued liability reserve. Looking at that in detail, the only thing that those funds can be used to pay is during retirement when the district pays employees for their unused sick and vacation time. That’s what this reserve can be used for, it cannot be used for retiree health care payments, Ms. Stevenson said.
District residents will vote on the budget from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 18.
