PHILADELPHIA — In an announcement sent Monday, the Indian River Central School District notified families that two students at Evans Mills Primary School tested positive for COVID-19.
These students have not been present in school for almost two weeks.
There is minimal risk of exposure to students or staff, according to the district’s announcement.
The district is working with the Jefferson County Public Health Service as part of the contact tracing process pursuant to their protocols. The district is unable to release additional information about the students at this time.
According to the state’s COVID-19 Report Card tracker, there are 20 cases logged district-wide, two of which are at Evans Mills — one student and one staff member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.