PHILADELPHIA — Due to COVID-19, school transportation, along with most other things regarding schools, has changed this year. At the Indian River Central School District, changes and challenges to transportation include route changes, limited numbers of students on buses, “no bus pass” restrictions, less after school bus runs and driver shortages.
In regard to home-to-school routes, right now, because of COVID, the district has about 11 more routes than they’ve had in previous years, according to Business Manager Audrey Stevenson, who gave a transportation update report to members of the district’s Board of Education on Thursday evening.
“In those previous years, we actually had more students, so you can see that this is definitely affecting us, having to limit the number of students on the bus — there’s without a doubt an impact on us,” she said.
On all of the district’s 72 passenger buses, there’s a 24-student limit so students sit in a zigzag pattern. This limits their potential exposure to COVID, Ms. Stevenson said. If there are students from the same family, they can sit together, which sometimes allows for more students on the bus.
For this uncertain year, or at the very least this first semester, the district has implemented a “no bus pass” restriction, meaning if there’s a need for a student to be picked up or dropped off at a different location just for a day or a week, the district cannot honor such a request at this time. For the time being at least, this will be a responsibility of parents.
“The reason we can’t do that is because we have a lot of buses at this point that are at capacity — they have 24 students on them already,” Ms. Stevenson said. “So if in the morning a mom sends a note in and says, ‘I need my child to move from bus train to bus car today,’ and that bus already has 24 students on it, you can see that we’re in a dilemma. It doesn’t work.”
Right now, there are eight after school bus runs occurring within the district. In a normal year, there would be 18 to 24 late buses running at different times to different schools, according to Ms. Stevenson. The rest haven’t been implemented yet, not because of driver or bus limitations, but because the district wanted to make sure it had all of its school opening duties done, that they understood how to do everything safely and then decide what they were going to offer after school with the appropriate transportation.
That being said, the school district is currently faced with a shortage of drivers. Right now, all runs are covered, and Ms. Stevenson said First Student is doing a fabulous job, but at the moment, they’re using 17 drivers from out of district. Five of those drivers have to go back to their home district on Oct. 3. According to Ms. Stevenson, the good news is, as the district did last year, they have people in the transportation office, as well as mechanics, who have appropriate licensing. So when those five drivers leave, they’ll have enough drivers to just exactly cover the runs needed.
If someone calls in sick, or there are issues, the district will have to go back to relying on other staff to cover runs. As for the other 12 drivers coming from other districts, if those other districts decide to go back to in-person learning as opposed to completely virtual learning like they’re doing right now, Indian River will have another challenge to deal with.
The district’s next BOE meeting is on Thursday, Oct. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.