PHILADELPHIA — In its first Board of Education meeting of the month, members of the Indian River Board of Education were given a presentation on the district’s LOTE Program from Troy Decker Thursday evening.
LOTE stands for Languages other than English. At Indian River, four languages are offered: Spanish, French, German and Latin.
Thursday’s presentation showed enrollment in all four languages over the past five years.
“Indian River is proud to offer four languages to our students, that’s an exceptional offering for any school system, especially for schools in upstate New York,” Mr. Decker said. “Without surprise, Spanish is the language that has the most enrollment, followed by German, French, and then Latin.”
For the 2020-21 school year, 324 students are enrolled in Spanish, 198 in German, 114 in French and 23 in Latin compared to the 2016-17 school year with 323 in Spanish, 179 in German, 141 in French and 60 in Latin.
Indian River offers a Level One French class to middle schoolers or those who wish to take the class for a number of reasons such as coming from another district that did not have a middle school program, deciding to switch their language of study, or those needing to retake the level. French levels go from one to five, with levels four and five, the advanced classes, often being put together. In most cases, these upper levels garner college credit or have the potential for college credit through JCC or SUNY Albany, or through a CLEP program.
The same is generally true for German, with the language’s middle school enrollment being fairly robust. Latin advanced students are usually combined into one class group with a two-year revolving curriculum. For Spanish, there is no equivalent of a Spanish Five, it’s a Spanish Four program in partnership with Jefferson Community College, Watertown, as a JCC Edge Class. There’s not a two-year curriculum for Spanish, but Spanish numbers are very robust, according to Mr. Decker.
“This probably won’t come as a surprise to you, but Spanish is the most commonly taught language other than English in the United States,” he said as he addressed the board. “That’s true at Indian River, and is true in probably every school, or most schools, across the country.”
As far as attrition rates, the numbers of students that begin a language at the start of the school year and are no longer in that language at the end of the year, Mr. Decker’s presentation showed a confirmation of the idea that in most cases, the attrition rate for each language is roughly equivalent, with everyone seeming to hang around an eight, nine or 10 percent attrition rate.
