PHILADELPHIA — In February, as an effort to unite the Indian River Central School District and surrounding community while providing educational opportunities, the district began a project to collect one million pennies, the proceeds from which would be donated to the Jefferson County SPCA.
The 1 Million Pennies Project came about after two educators in the district, Jillian and Joseph Folino, came up with the idea. While those in the district estimated it would take at least a few months, if not longer, to meet the goal of one million pennies, the Indian River community pulled it off in just 33 days.
“They were coming in from students, we had a huge number of local businesses that had little jugs out on the counter and so people dumped in pennies, quarters, nickels, dimes, even dollars sometimes,” said K-12 social studies coach Vicki L. McCullouch. “Little by little, they added up. We also got a $1,000 donation from Northern Federal Credit Union, which helped very much.”
Joking that the district is being blamed for the coin shortage in the country right now, Ms. McCullouch shared that in the end, the district collected about 1,149,000 pennies.
The engineered collection box displaying the Indian River and SPCA logos on the front still remains in the lobby outside of the high school’s theater, so full of pennies that a few smaller overflow boxes have been added next to it to hold all of the district’s collected coins. Mrs. Folino assembled containers representing other amounts of pennies so students would be able to see the size differences in the amounts.
While one penny may not be worth much, one million pennies is equal to $10,000. Though the district met its fundraising goal early on, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn’t until Wednesday that it presented the SPCA with the donation. The SPCA was chosen as the recipient for a few reasons, one of which was wanting a more universal cause that would help the community rather than trying to prioritize one family over another, though there are many families in need within the district.
Indian River Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier, Assistant Superintendent Troy Decker, Ms. McCullouch and Upstate National Bank representative Shannon Smith presented a check for $10,000 to Jefferson County SPCA employees Lindsay I. Hess, Lexi Norris and Katelyn Drohan, who were joined by Dex the Great Dane on Wednesday.
The SPCA will use the money to offset the cost of new cages, known as cat suites, for the feline section of the shelter.
“Setting aside COVID, any kind of donation of this caliber that brings together not only the community but a school system, it definitely means a lot,” said shelter Director Lindsay I. Hess. “To be able to swap out the old caging units for these new cat suites, these cats suites are phenomenal, so it’s definitely getting your money’s worth for sure.”
The actual individual caging units are larger than what the shelter had before, and they now also contain a portal that leads into another area. This is so the litter pans can be kept separate from the area where the cats lay, whereas before it was all in one space.
Donations solely from Indian River cover the cost of two cat suites, which ideally would create four areas to house four individual cats, but if for some reason the shelter is faced with an influx in cats, the areas have the ability to be shut and create two separate cages that could hold a total of eight cats.
Though the Indian River school district’s Philadelphia Primary School has the smallest number of students when compared to other buildings, they ended up bringing in the largest number of pennies per student. They will be rewarded with a visit from the SPCA, some furry friends in tow, for a petting zoo of sorts, when it’s safe to do so.
“We did a building based competition through the eight buildings to reward the classroom that had the most participation. Unsurprisingly, the kindergarteners were the big winners,” Ms. McCullouch said. “Three out of the five elementary school winners were kindergarten classes. Everybody loves to give cute little kids pennies.”
Due to the fact that cashing one million pennies at a bank is quite an undertaking, the district ended up borrowing $5,000 from the middle school student council and $5,000 from the high school student council. Once the pennies are brought to Upstate Bank, in various loads, the students councils will be repaid.
Aside from raising money for a good cause, another goal of the project was to educate students, so Ms. McCullouch, along with the other coaches of the district, sat down and came up with lesson plans for grades K-12. Mathematically, classes looked at things like how much pennies weigh. Scientifically, they looked at things like surface tension of water on a penny.
Classes also did a community service component looking at where the funds go within the community and economics lessons based around the idea of having a finite number of resources and how to spend them.
“The community generosity was amazing; we had community members showing up at the school doorstep with pennies,” Ms. McCullouch said. “We hope that we can inspire other districts or other communities to do a fundraiser with pennies or other change; it’s definitely not as unattainable as we thought it was.”
