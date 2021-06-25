PHILADELPHIA — It was a blessing when Hunter R. Doxtater drove off the road and flipped his SUV a few months ago, breaking his back but at least sending him to the hospital for a CAT scan.
Hunter, 17, went to prom recently, finished school and then walked across the graduation stage at Indian River Central School on Friday.
They’re wonderful distractions while he faces an uncertain condition that could take his lung. Is it Hodgkin’s lymphoma or Castleman disease or cancer? Every doctor appointment since his crash in April has brought more sadness and mystery.
Now it’s time for him and his family to head to New York City to get more tests, and the Indian River community has raised thousands just to help with expenses looming every day for a young man who plans to pursue a career in firefighting.
On the morning of Saturday, April 10, Hunter left his house in Antwerp and began driving to the dump in his Ford Escape. He left his driveway and ended up going off the road, over-correcting and flipping not far from his home. He was able to dial his mother’s cellphone number right after his vehicle came to rest, but her phone was on silent. He dialed 911 next.
His mother, Amanda R. Doxtater, had roughly nine missed calls from her son by the time she got to her phone.
“I called him back,” she said, “and he kept saying, ‘I’m sorry.’”
Mrs. Doxtater and her husband went the short distance down their road and to the crash scene. Police officers, fire crews and EMS personnel were already on scene working on Hunter.
“Of course,” she said, “I had the adrenaline rush of walking by my son’s car that was crushed.”
Hunter was shaken but he seemed OK at the scene. There was a cut on his face and a concern that a shard of glass was still in his eye. Mrs. Doxtater said she decided to take her son to the emergency room for an evaluation.
They got there and a physician’s assistant saw Hunter wince when she applied pressure to his back. Given the impact of the crash, it was decided to have a CAT scan done.
Hunter did fracture his T7 vertebrae, but the real concern were three masses found in the scan, one of which was large and in his chest. A lucky break in a bad crash turned into a life-changing result.
“When she told me that, it knocked the wind out of me again,” Mrs. Doxtater said. “It was worse the second time obviously.”
A biopsy at Samaritan Medical Center showed abnormal lymphatic tissue but not cancer. A pet scan showed a lot of activity, which is suspicious for cancer, but it wasn’t found. Samples of the tissue were sent to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and again, no cancer was found, that’s why Castleman disease is possibly what Hunter has. Castleman disease, or Castleman syndrome, is a group of rare disorders involving an overgrowth of cells in the body’s lymphatic system, according to the Cleveland Clinic. It affects between 6,500 and 7,000 people in the U.S. every year.
“It’s a twin to lymphoma, it’s just not cancer,” said Mrs. Doxtater, who works in an operating room at Samaritan Medical Center. “It’s even treated the same.”
Still, there are other possibilities in Hunter’s case. It’s been a half-dozen appointments at least and there’s no clear answer, and the unknown is getting exhausting for his mother.
“It’s so upsetting because it just keeps getting worse instead of better,” she said. “Each time I’m like, ‘My goodness, bring back the possibility of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s got a great cure rate and they know how to treat it. When they told me it wasn’t that, that was a rough moment for me.”
At this point when people ask her what’s wrong with Hunter, Mrs. Doxtater explains it is medical professionals giving her pieces to a puzzle that she can’t put together yet.
“I just have all these jumbled pieces and nobody has put it all together for us yet,” she said, “so it has been a very trying and scary moment for all of us.”
The problem for Hunter and his family isn’t just a slew of doctor appointments with no diagnosis. If it is determined that doctors would remove the lymph node in his chest, Hunter’s right lung would have to be removed because of the position and large size. They plan on going to an appointment at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City to look at different options and hopefully get a diagnosis.
Yet, Mrs. Doxtater said Hunter has been coping well and is in little pain.
“He’s doing remarkably well,” she said. “He has a lot of perseverance in him.”
And his community is behind him. Kelly Morgan, who is a paramedic at the Indian River Ambulance Service — Hunter is a volunteer on the junior squad there — and Ashley Trudell, who is Hunter’s marching band director and a fellow volunteer at the EMS service, got together and decided to start a fundraiser for the Doxtater family. The pair asked Mrs. Doxtater if it was OK to start a fundraiser, to which she said yes, only because the possibility of traveling back and forth from New York City for treatment appears more likely every day.
“They’re going to have out-of-pocket costs,” Ms. Trudell said. “And in our community, we come together. We help with that and we support each other.”
The plan was to make a few hundred dollars, but it raised nearly $10,000 in two days.
“I’m so overwhelmed and thankful,” Hunter’s mom said. “It just kept going and going. And it still is. It’s astounding.”
Ms. Trudell has been Hunter’s band director for the last six years — from seventh grade until his senior year — she’s watched him grow into a talented trumpet and drums player, along with a kind young goofball. Now he’s graduating and looking forward to a career as a first responder, no matter what health issues he might face.
“Hunter has got an actual shy side to him, but he is extremely intelligent and passionate about what he does,” Ms. Trudell said.
“And his family is a staple in this community. You got a lot of people who are not just looking at a kid who’s going to go through a hard time, you’re looking at a family who’s about to go through a lot.”
