PHILADELPHIA — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with schools pivoting to remote learning quickly when the need arises, many have questioned whether snow days will turn to remote learning days like any other.
At the Indian River Central School District’s Board of Education meeting Thursday evening, it was announced by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Troy Decker, that snow days are not a thing of the past at Indian River.
“Our kids have lost a lot during these last nine months or so, pandemic time has not been good in lots of ways,” he said. “But one thing we can say will remain constant for our kiddos is if we get bad weather, Indian River will still have snow days. That means that unless we use up our allotment of six snow days built into the schedule authorized last year, we will cancel school if school needs to be canceled.”
For any students or bus drivers listening to Thursday night’s livestreamed meeting, Mr. Decker announced that was the time to cheer and clap. He noted that the pivot to remote learning for snow days that has been talked about by the state Education Department comes with some strings that Indian River would rather not be attached to.
There are also limited details and it is unclear as to what some of the consequences of such a decision would be, Mr. Decker said.
