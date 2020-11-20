PHILADELPHIA — Indian River Central School District Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier announced Thursday she will be retiring at the end of the school year, fully intending to work through June 30.
Her retirement will end her third year as superintendent and her 26th year overall with the Indian River district, previously holding the positions of assistant superintendent for curriculum instruction and district-wide administrator.
She announced her retirement plan during the district’s Board of Education meeting Thursday evening.
Mrs. Dobmeier noted Friday that her main takeaway from her years with the district will be the pleasure of serving the entire district and the community as an administrator.
“It’s just been an absolute pleasure to serve the district in whatever capacity,” she said. “I was in charge of two pretty significant departments within the district for a good number of years and had the opportunity to have a positive impact on a number of students’ lives, as well as teachers and fellow administrators that I worked with.”
The same was the case for the years Mrs. Dobmeier held the position of assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction. She cited a tremendous obligation and opportunity to work with people throughout the district and in the community and the need to keep that forefront in her mind, having a significant impact on the educational programming of students in the district throughout the years that she was engaged in her work.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure and nothing but a positive experience, and I would like to think that I contributed very positively to the educational experiences of not only the students and families and faculty and staff of the district, but also the community overall,” she said.
As far as retirement goes, Mrs. Dobmeier said she just felt like it was the time to retire after her years in education. In total, she will have 36 years in education under her belt, 26 of them with Indian River, at the time of her retirement.
“That’s a great period of time to have a career in education, and to have gone through all sorts of changes and fluctuations in the way we do things or the way education is regulated for 36 years, is pretty significant,” she said. “The last 26 years were spent here in different administrative capacities at Indian River, and it’s just been really exciting and there’s no other place like this. It truly is one big family here.”
After her retirement, Mrs. Dobmeier looks forward to having more free time to spend with family and friends, travel and engage in her hobbies. She shared that she is interested in going away for a significant portion of the winters so she won’t have to continue to contend with snow blowing and driving in winter storms.
“I’m extremely grateful for all the opportunities that have been accorded to me by the district, by the community, by the faculty and staff as well as families and students and the Board of Education. I think I’ve had tremendous opportunities for advancement here,” she said. “I’m not sure if I was anywhere else whether I would have had those same opportunities, so I will be forever grateful for those.”
