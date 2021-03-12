PHILADELPHIA — With a need for 70 bus drivers and having only 62 on staff at the Indian River Central School District, the district has been supplementing its drivers with those from other districts. Last week, four Watertown drivers who were assisting Indian River were moved to Gouverneur.
Right now, these are supplemented with four out of town drivers. These are in addition to the four who were moved already to Gouverneur, with the remaining four being made up with First Student staff who are also certified to drive busses, but are at Indian River to work in the depot office or as a mechanic in one case.
Superintendent Mary Anne Dobmeier said the need for 70 drivers does not take any absences into account, or any sick or other time the drivers should need to miss. In addition, the district anticipates that the four loaner drivers it is currently using may have to return to their home district in the near future.
“This could leave us with a shortage that we are not going to be able to address as we have in the past,” Mrs. Dobmeier said. “The way that we’ve done in the past by doubling up runs, we won’t be able to do that, obviously, in these circumstances because of COVID restriction.”
The district is currently working to identify transportation opportunities, but Mrs. Dobmeier said this is a concerning situation, which is why she wanted to bring it to the district Board of Education’s attention Thursday evening.
