Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 13F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.