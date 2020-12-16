PHILADELPHIA — The Indian River Theatre of the Performing Arts received an award from the Theatre Association of New York State for its recent performances of “Lockdown” and “26 Pebbles.”
Awarded by TANYS adjudicator Paul Nelson, the department received an Award in Excellence to the directors, casts and crews for Continued Production Value and Theatrical Risk in the Producing of Theatre that is educational, challenging and thought provoking.
The IRCS theater department presented the dramas “Lockdown” by Douglas Craven and “26 Pebbles” in November. It was the first first full-length endeavor into virtual theatrical performance for the department.
The cast of “26 Pebbles” at IRCS: Gwyn Henry, T. J. LaCroix, Katie Hallett, Emma Taylor, Adrianna Weldon and Emmett Young.
The cast of “Lockdown”: Victoria Huffman, Araya Cox, Rachel Gydesen, Jayla Johnson, Harley Neaves, Alyssa Normington, Sarah Reis, Nilie Richardson, Tristia Thompson and Zachary Winter.
The crew: Cameron Coe, Jahliyah Edwards, Kalib LaClair, Kristen Masek, Jackson Henning, Mason Monroe, Londyn Murdock, Owen Sherwood and Zoe Soukey.
Indian River has also announced the students who have been selected to participate in the 2021 New York Thespian statewide virtual performance.
TaeJean LaCroix, Alyssa Normington, Emma Taylor and Emmett Young have been cast in “Kodachrome” by Adam Szymkowicz. In addition, Kristen Masek has been selected as the stage manager for this production.
These students applied and auditioned with other theater students throughout New York State for the inaugural statewide production.
From Concord Theatricals, “Kodachrome” is set in a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs. The tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages. It’s a play about love, nostalgia, the seasons and how we learn to say goodbye.
Directed by Kristie Fuller and produced by Rosemary Bucher, the performance will stream Feb. 19 and 20.
