TURIN — The Tug Hill Commission and Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Friends of the Black River community group, are sponsoring “We Are Still Here: The Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the auditorium at South Lewis Central School, 4264 County Road 43. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
The presentation will be an introduction to the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg, the Nation itself, and the confederacy it belongs to. In addition, it will discuss its historic and contemporary existence as well as its existence under settler-colonial rule and history and contemporary relationship with the Crown and the Canadian state.
A virtual broadcast will be offered via Zoom. Registration is required for this free event at tinyurl.com/BRHiawatha. All registrants will receive a Zoom link, even if they choose to attend in person.
Laurie Carr and Chadwick Cowie will be the evening’s presenters. Carr is the chief of the Hiawatha First Nation Council and Cowie is an assistant professor in the Department of Political Science at the University of Toronto.
The Friends of the Black River group originally connected with the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg through The Castorland Journal, a historical account of the exploration of the Black River by early European settlers. The journal states that the explorers met people from the Mississauga Nation who had traveled from the northwest part of Lake Ontario. This led to correspondence and the development of a relationship between friends group member Heidi Lehmann and Chief Carr.
The July 28 presentation is the second presentation by the Friends of the Black River. A recording of the July 2022 John Gallucci presentation on The Castorland Journal is available on the Tug Hill Commission’s YouTube channel.
The Friends of the Black River is a group of community members working to support the mission to sustainably promote ecological, historical and recreational resources of the Black River, harmoniously respecting both public and private interest, and develop beneficial partnership for stewardship. This mission is accomplished through education and outreach, projects and development, and conservation and recreation.
