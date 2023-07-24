Historic presentation slated

Chief Laurie Carr, Hiawatha First Nation Council

TURIN — The Tug Hill Commission and Lewis County Chamber of Commerce, along with the Friends of the Black River community group, are sponsoring “We Are Still Here: The Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg” from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in the auditorium at South Lewis Central School, 4264 County Road 43. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation will be an introduction to the Michi Saagiig Nishnaabeg, the Nation itself, and the confederacy it belongs to. In addition, it will discuss its historic and contemporary existence as well as its existence under settler-colonial rule and history and contemporary relationship with the Crown and the Canadian state.

