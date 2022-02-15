Industrial electrical students at CiTi build Light Up NY signs

MEXICO - Industrial electrical technologies students at the Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation (CiTi) used skills learned in class to build “Light Up New York” signs.
The students organized into small groups and used learned experience of basic conduit bends, calculation of angles, voltage and the relationship between that, current and resistance in addition to construction of basic wall assembly to build the signs.
“There’s a lot of math that goes into all this, the cosine of every angle,” said Anthony DeStevens, Oswego City School District.
Instructor Jon DiStefano said the project is a nice way to utilize the skills learned in addition to collaboration and teamwork with classmates. The projects were judged by CiTi instructors and administrators in a friendly competition.
For more information on career and technical education offerings, visit CiTiboces.org/CTE.
