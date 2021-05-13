CLAYTON — For the first time, the International Save A Life Tour made a stop at Thousand Islands High School on Wednesday.
The Save A Life Tour is a comprehensive, high-impact safe driving awareness program that informs, educates, and demonstrates the potentially deadly consequences resulting from poor choices and decisions made by the operator of a motor vehicle.
The program specifically places emphasis on the following driving situations: distracted driving, impaired driving, driver experience, improper driver behavior and seat belt usage.
Thousand Islands Central School District art teacher and SADD advisor Nichole L. Badour, who also serves as an art and yearbook advisor, visited the program at a neighboring school district a few years ago, so she was already familiar with it. When the tour reached out this year, the district followed through to bring it into the school.
“I think it went well, the kids enjoyed it,” Ms. Badour said of the students who participated. “They were very respectful and they enjoyed trying their hand at the simulators. My hope is that they walk away, even if they didn’t get to try the simulators, they take something from this that they can remember.”
The Save A Life Tour utilizes several methods for educating including video and speaking presentations, interactive demonstrations with simulators, pre and post surveys and take-a-ways including a pledge card and a wristband.
The tour Wednesday included two simulations: one for impaired driving, for which students wore virtual reality goggles, and another for texting and driving, in which the computer would send texts to a phone for the students to respond to as they were driving with a simulator.
Ms. Badour, a 1998 graduate of Thousand Islands, said the experience the students received from the simulators was very appropriate for the age group. Of about 245 students in the high school, at least 150 participated Wednesday. Seniors were targeted because prom is coming up, and then juniors, students in driver’s education classes and health classes participated as well.
This event was sponsored by River Hospital and the Safe Driving Choices Foundation.
“This would be a program that I could see bringing back another year,” Ms. Badour said. “Especially for the ninth and the 10th graders who aren’t driving yet, so that it could impact them as well.”
