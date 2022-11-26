Internationally read, student-staffed Subnivean opens local scholarship competition

OSWEGO - Subnivean — a literary publication staffed by SUNY Oswego students and celebrated by the national Community of Literary Magazines and Presses — is offering a special opportunity to recognize some of Central New York’s talented high-school-aged writers.
Thanks in part to a grant from the Shineman Endowed Fund at SUNY Oswego, the magazine’s New Writers Award will recognize five young writers living in the seven-county region of Oswego County, Onondaga County, Oneida County, Herkimer County, Madison County, Cayuga County and Cortland County. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 1.
“Oswego and the surrounding cities are rich with talent,” said professor Soma Mei Sheng Frazier, who teaches the creative writing class staffing the magazine. “We hope to nurture and spotlight that talent.”
Five scholarship competition finalists, Frazier explained, will earn mentorship from an award-winning author, a blurb about their writing by Subnivean and an invitation to read their work at a SUNY Oswego event. On top of this, the competition winner will receive publication in Subnivean, a $100 bookstore gift certificate and the grand prize: a $1,000 scholarship to attend SUNY Oswego as a creative writing or English major.
“Our goal extends beyond equipping new writers with a publication credit and blurb that will look great on college applications,” Frazier added, “to advancing them as literary artists and welcoming them into our close-knit campus community.”
Toward that end, student staff members Jasmine Britt and Alyssa Tirado have put in the hard work of contacting faculty and librarians across Central New York and developing virtual information sessions for anyone interested in the scholarship competition.
The New Writers Award will complement the hallmark Subnivean Awards — a literary competition for experienced authors living and writing around the globe — and young writers submitting their poems and stories will be in good company: at last count, Subnivean reported receiving manuscripts from authors living in 52 countries and all but one U.S. state.
“If you know a talented young writer living in this region, or a local high school English teacher whose students might be interested, please consider sharing this opportunity,” the student staff urged.
To learn more about the scholarship competition, visit Subnivean’s website, Subnivean.org.
