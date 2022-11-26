Internationally read, student-staffed Subnivean opens local scholarship competition

OSWEGO - Subnivean — a literary publication staffed by SUNY Oswego students and celebrated by the national Community of Literary Magazines and Presses — is offering a special opportunity to recognize some of Central New York’s talented high-school-aged writers.

Thanks in part to a grant from the Shineman Endowed Fund at SUNY Oswego, the magazine’s New Writers Award will recognize five young writers living in the seven-county region of Oswego County, Onondaga County, Oneida County, Herkimer County, Madison County, Cayuga County and Cortland County. Deadline for submissions is Dec. 1.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.