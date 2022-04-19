Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this evening. Remaining cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%.