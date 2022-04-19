WATERTOWN — The Youth Alliance of Jefferson County, in collaboration with a local internet and mental health safety task force, has created a survey to measure perception of safety and danger online. The survey will be used to identify need and create community resources for parents, schools, community agencies and youth.
Members of the task force include the Jefferson County Youth Bureau, the Children’s Home of Jefferson County, Arc, Jefferson-Lewis Board of Cooperative Educational Services, local law enforcement, Department of Social Services, Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, Jefferson County Community Services, Cornell University, Northern Regional Center for Independent Living, ACR Health, Victims Assistance Center, North Country Planned Parenthood, the YMCA and the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County/Alliance for Better Communities.
There are two surveys being circulated by different organizations and social media platforms: one for parents and one for youth ages 13 to 18.
“Anybody who’s working with youth really began to see the issues last summer that were rising at a much higher pace from social media, and then what went hand in hand with that was mental health issues,” said Tammie J. Nabywaniec, task force chair and project director at the Youth Alliance of Jefferson County. “We’re serving the community, trying to get a feeling for where parents are at, and then also to get an idea where our youth are at. What are they using for apps? How much time are they spending? What risk do they perceive? Have they been bullied? Do they know somebody who has? What has been sent to them? And overall does social media, or being online, make them feel better about themselves or make them feel worse about themselves? And so we really could use some support in getting people to complete the surveys and get it back to us.”
The parent survey is accessible at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YouthInternetParent. The youth survey is accessible at www.surveymonkey.com/r/HLYKSFL.
The task force is working with many different community organizations to circulate the surveys, which have been boosted on Facebook and Instagram. According to Mrs. Nabywaniec, the task force could use about 20% more participation to make the parent survey a valid study. The youth survey went live Monday. Both surveys are due by May 6.
“It’s going to give us some real-time data,” Mrs. Nabywaniec said. “And I think that’s important because new social media pops up every day. We don’t necessarily have an idea what is dangerous to our kids and what’s not until it’s too late. And then you’re seeing these horrible stories of sextortion or other things going on, so we’re pretty excited to get the survey completed and to begin to work with the data. Our goal is to have some really solid education, training, community awareness pieces out in August, September, when school starts again.”
The anonymous surveys take about four or five minutes to complete. For youth younger than 18 answering the survey, the task force asks that they seek parent permission ahead of doing so. Information collected will be shared in summary form and will be used to see what is being done well in the community in terms of online safety and what may be changing — things that might be indicating red flags and need for improvement.
For more information about the surveys, contact Mrs. Nabywaniec at tnabywaniec@pivot2health.com or 315-777-3808.
