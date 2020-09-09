WATERTOWN — Donations are now being accepted for Intrepid Broadcasting, Inc./ Tunes 92.5 & 104.5 FM’s tenth annual “Tunes. Tools for Schools” program.
All donations will stay local and be distributed directly to families via the Watertown Urban Mission.
In 2019, a total of 1,688 items were collected and donated to local families.
Those wishing to donate may do so by either ordering school materials online and having them shipped to Intrepid Broadcasting, Inc. 242 Washington St. Suite -4A Watertown, NY 13601;
by donating gift cards for places like Walmart or Target, or pre-loaded VISA cards; by giving monetary donations in the form of cash, check or money order made payable to cash with the memo line: Tunes, Tools for Schools; or by shopping for supplies and dropping them off at Intrepid Broadcasting.
For those interested in having their donations be tax-deductible, Intrepid Broadcasting can provide a reciept of donation as well as company tax information.
Questions may be directed to Timothy P. Sweeney, general manager, at (315) 786.0925 or tsweeney@tunes925.com.
